 IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line

IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line

According to available information, trial runs were successfully conducted from the Baner area to the Hinjawadi Maan area by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) earlier this month. With Hinjawadi's traffic congestion issues growing day by day, residents and IT professionals have demanded that a phased start of this new metro line, from Baner to Hinjawadi, be implemented soon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Trial runs have already begun for Pune Metro Line 3, which will connect the Shivajinagar area to Pune's IT hub, Hinjawadi. On Friday, however, IT employees wrote a letter to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase demanding a phased opening of the new metro line.

According to available information, trial runs were successfully conducted from the Baner area to the Hinjawadi Maan area by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) earlier this month. With Hinjawadi's traffic congestion issues growing day by day, residents and IT professionals have demanded that a phased start of this new metro line, from Baner to Hinjawadi, be implemented soon.

As of now, media reports and PMRDA insiders say that it will take until at least March 2026 for full operations of the third Pune Metro Line. This 23.3 km stretch still has pending works on the Shivajinagar to Baner section, while the majority of work has been completed in the Baner to Hinjawadi section. Officials claim that almost 90% of the work has been finished.

The Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has written a letter to PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase stating that instead of starting the full 23 km stretch at once, the service should be started on the section that is ready.

FPJ Shorts
‘Confidence In Ideology Of Nation First’: Amit Shah After ABVP Wins Key Posts In DUSU Elections 2025
‘Confidence In Ideology Of Nation First’: Amit Shah After ABVP Wins Key Posts In DUSU Elections 2025
FPJ Interview: Former IPS Officer Yashovardhan Azad On Delhi PCR Van Tragedy, Police Accountability & Public Trust; VIDEO
FPJ Interview: Former IPS Officer Yashovardhan Azad On Delhi PCR Van Tragedy, Police Accountability & Public Trust; VIDEO
'This Is For The First Time...': Former International Umpire Anil Chaudhary Issues Statement On India-Pakistan Handshake Row At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'This Is For The First Time...': Former International Umpire Anil Chaudhary Issues Statement On India-Pakistan Handshake Row At Asia Cup 2025; Video
DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections
DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections
Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line; Metro Operates Up...
article-image

FITE claims that Baner houses nearly 2 lakh employees working in Hinjawadi, and due to this very large IT population travelling daily to offices, traffic congestion problems are huge. The Hinjawadi Phase 3 to Baner stretch should be started as soon as possible.

Pavanjit Mane, Chairman of FITE, said, "It’s our sincere appeal to PMRDA and Metro officials to start the metro soon. The metro opening will be an early Diwali or Christmas gift for IT employees who boost the economy of this state and nation."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists

Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists

IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line

IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line

Pune Residents Cry Foul Over Faulty Electricity Meters, Allege Inflated Bills

Pune Residents Cry Foul Over Faulty Electricity Meters, Allege Inflated Bills

Do Punekars Still Head To Theatres To Watch Marathi Films?

Do Punekars Still Head To Theatres To Watch Marathi Films?

Nashik: Delhi's Lalita Joshi Wins First Place In KTHM's National Hindi Poetry Competition

Nashik: Delhi's Lalita Joshi Wins First Place In KTHM's National Hindi Poetry Competition