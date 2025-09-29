 Multiple Rivers Breach Banks In Jalgaon; Administration Evacuates Villages, Deploys SDRF
The heavy rain in Jalgaon on Sunday had flooded the rivers and canals in the district. Twelve irrigation projects in the district are flowing at full capacity, and the gates of these projects were opened, causing the water in the rivers to increase and flow in two directions.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
Due to the rains falling in Nashik district, a large amount of water is being released from the dams in Nashik district, and water is being released from the Haranbari and Keljar dams on the Girna river, resulting in a large inflow into the Girna dam. Since the dam is full to its full capacity, eight gates of the Girna project were opened, and 51996 cusecs are being released from the opened Girna project on Sunday. 

Also, since the water level in the Haranbari Dam and Keljar Dam catchment areas is also continuously flowing, the citizens of the Girna River, Mausam River and Aram River have been advised not to enter the river flow. 

Meanwhile, the Girna and Manyad rivers have been flooded in Saigaon and due to the increase in the water level of the river, District Magistrate Ayush Prasad A. Mangesh Chavan visited and inspected the area. At this time, 26 families (75 people) on the banks of the Girna have been safely shifted to the village college, and their accommodation and food arrangements have been made. 

The Divisional Officer, Shirasgaon, and the Gram Panchayat Officer have been entrusted with the responsibility of supervising these people. Due to high water in the Girna River, water has entered the bus stand area of Utran village, and the citizens have shifted their shop materials to a safe place. 

People living in the settlements of Mauje Vadji, June Vadji 'Junegaon' have been safely shifted, and food arrangements have been made for them. The village revenue office staff, the gram panchayat office staff, the police patil, and all the young friends of the village are monitoring the situation. An SDRF team has been deployed at Pilkhod in Chalisgaon taluka for emergency preparedness and vigilance.

