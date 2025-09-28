Jalgaon: On World Heart Day, Dr Varsha Kulkarni Urges 25 Minutes Of Daily Activity |

Heart disease has become a leading cause of death in the world. A study has shown that approximately 780 people die every 20 minutes due to a heart attack in the world.

According to the appeal of Keep the Beat, let us resolve to stay active for 25 minutes every day to keep our hearts safe and healthy, said Dr Varsha Kulkarni, Consultant Cardiac Anesthesiologist and Executive Council Member – IACTA (Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Anesthesiologists), while speaking on the occasion of World Heart Day today.

Every year on September 29, World Heart Day is celebrated all over the world. This year's theme is “Don't Miss a Beat”. This theme highlights the importance of being constantly aware of heart health, getting timely treatment and adopting a healthy lifestyle. High blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, stress, obesity, lack of exercise and improper diet have been identified as the main causes, and it has been said that millions of lives can be saved from this due to timely action and the right lifestyle.

Therefore, today, September 29, is being celebrated as World Heart Day, and this year the concept of “Don't Miss a Beat” has been introduced, said Dr Varsha Kulkarni. The concept of “Don't Miss a Beat” appeals to everyone to not ignore any symptoms of heart disease., Regularly check blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

To maintain heart health, medication alone is not enough, but it is necessary to adopt a balanced lifestyle, so maintain a balanced diet, mainly avoid consumption of fatty, oily, junk food, fast food, excess salt and sugar. Exercise regularly. Remember that brisk walking, running, swimming, yoga or cycling for at least 30 minutes every day strengthens the heart. Mental stress also causes heart disease. Therefore, it is necessary to practice meditation, pranayama, music, and hobbies, which keep the mind calm. The World Heart Federation has said that getting enough sleep is equally important.

“This year, the World Heart Federation is completing 25 years of its establishment. On this anniversary, a special appeal has been made called “Keep the Beat”. According to this appeal, Dr Varsha Kulkarni has appealed to us to resolve to be active for 25 minutes every day.