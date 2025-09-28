 Jalgaon: CM Fadnavis Meets Rain-Hit Farmers, Promises Compensation Without Bureaucratic Hurdles
Jalgaon: CM Fadnavis Meets Rain-Hit Farmers, Promises Compensation Without Bureaucratic Hurdles

Farmers in areas affected by heavy rains in Jalgaon district will be given substantial compensation, and no rules will be allowed to interfere with it, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave relief to the farmers in the district.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
Farmers in areas affected by heavy rains in Jalgaon district will be given substantial compensation, and no rules will be allowed to interfere with it, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave relief to the farmers in the district.  

Chief Minister Fadnavis was speaking while interacting with farmers in the affected talukas of the district at Jalgaon airport on Saturday. After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Jalgaon airport, he interacted with the affected farmers in the talukas of Pachora, Bhadgaon, Jamner, Muktainagar, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, and Erandol, who were affected by heavy rains in the district and learned about their problems. 

Speaking at this time, the Chief Minister said that the affected farmers do not need to worry. The government stands firmly behind the farmers and has instructed the administration to provide assistance to everyone without stopping anyone in terms of damage. Only a record of the damage is required for compensation. He said that we will also accept photos of the damage taken by the farmers themselves. 

The government has already provided Rs 2,300 crore for the areas of the state where the Panchnama reports have been received by the government regarding the damage, and he assured that necessary assistance will be provided once the Panchnama reports of other areas are received by the government. 

On this occasion, the Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation Department and Guardian Minister of the district, Gulabrao Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, MLAs Suresh Bhole, Mangesh Chavan, Kishore Patil, Amol Jawale, District Collector Ayush Prasad, ZP Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, etc. were present on the occasion.

