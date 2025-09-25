Jalgaon: Minister Sanjay Savkare Inspects Varangaon Flood Damage, Promises Swift Farmer Compensation |

Due to the heavy rains that occurred in the Varangaon area of Bhusawal taluka on Tuesday, the Bhogawati river in this area flooded, causing major damage to the agricultural crops here. Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare inspected the area today and assured that the government will provide immediate assistance to the affected farmers.

The Bhogawati River flooded heavily on Tuesday. Due to this flood water, houses, shops and public places in Varangaon suffered major damage. Also, the flood has cut off communication between Achegaon, Pimpalgaon, Talvel, Ozarkheda, Kahurkheda, Bohardi and Kathora areas, and the walls and courtyard fences of many houses have fallen. Upon receiving preliminary information about a woman's injury after a wall collapsed on her house, Tehsildar Bhusawal immediately visited the spot and inspected the situation.

It was found that houses, shops and public places in the village had been damaged due to floodwater. He instructed the local administration to take immediate measures and reassured the citizens of the affected areas. The disaster management system, police administration and local gram panchayat immediately started relief work. Minister Shri Savkare inspected the damaged areas in and around Varangaon city of Bhusawal taluka today.

He was speaking while interacting with local farmers. Minister Shri Savkare said that the government is with us to help the affected farmers and they will be compensated as soon as possible. He assured the farmers that he would complete the Panchnama immediately in the affected areas.

He instructed the local revenue administration to complete the Panchnama immediately. Sanjay Savkare, a certificate was given to the heir of this person, Akkabai Sudhakar Bhil, regarding the deposit of Rs. 4,00,000/- in the account of Laxman Vasant Thackeray of Mouje Sakegaon, Taluka Bhusaval, as he was washed away in the waters of the Waghur river.

Immediate assistance is being provided to the affected families. In case of any problem, the administration has appealed to contact the Disaster Control Room at District Disaster Management Cell, Jalgaon or Tehsil Office, Bhusaval.

On this occasion, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, Sub-Divisional Officer Jitendra Patil, Tehsildar Neeta Labde, Chief Officer of Varangaon Municipal Council Sachin Raut, officers of Revenue, Agriculture, Public Works, Municipal Council, etc., departments were present.