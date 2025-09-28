Nashik: CJI Bhushan Gavai Visits NBT Law College, Urges Students To Follow Constitutional Values |

The fundamental rights given to the citizens by the Constitution of India and the principles of the Constitution have always been our guide. While studying law, students should accept the values in the Constitution and move forward with vigilance so that every citizen gets justice, asserted Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India Gavai visited the NBT Law College. He was speaking at a program organised on this occasion. On this occasion, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Srichandrasekhar, Justice Makarand Karnik, Justice Sarang Kotwal, Justice Ashwin Bhobe, Member of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council Jayant Jaibhave, President of Gokhale Education Society Dr RP Deshpande, Secretary Dipti Deshpande, Principal AJ Kadri, Coordinator Bharat Kourani, Dr Sanjay Mandavkar and students of the college were present.

The CJI Gavai said that the preamble of the Constitution is a part of the Constitution. My education started from the Municipal School, and today I owe all the credit to the Constitution for reaching this position. And I have reached the path of progress, keeping the ideals of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in mind. To be successful in life, students should set their goals. If you set high goals, you will definitely be successful in your field, Chief Justice Shri. Gavai advised the students.

While guiding the students, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Chandrashekhar said that today is the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He devoted his life to serving the country. Similarly, acquiring knowledge in the field of law will benefit society. He also said that students should move forward in such a way that the image of the legal field and society is not tarnished.

Justice Karnik said that the humility and simplicity of Chief Justice Gavai are worth learning. His guidance will definitely be motivating for the students.

The unveiling of the cornerstone of the Preamble of the Constitution at the institute by CJI Gavai is a proud moment for the institute. Study of law and timely delivery of justice are the working style of CJI Gavai, and students should adopt this, said the secretary of the institute, Deshpande, in her introduction.