 LLB, B.Ed, M.Ed Admissions: CET Cell Extends Form Correction Deadline To Oct 5
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLLB, B.Ed, M.Ed Admissions: CET Cell Extends Form Correction Deadline To Oct 5

LLB, B.Ed, M.Ed Admissions: CET Cell Extends Form Correction Deadline To Oct 5

Acknowledging that heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state have prevented many students from completing their admission cap round forms, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has extended the correction window for various exams.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
LLB, B.Ed, M.Ed Admissions: CET Cell Extends Form Correction Deadline To Oct 5 | Representational Image

Acknowledging that heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state have prevented many students from completing their admission cap round forms, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has extended the correction window for various exams.

The dates for the application form correction and college option choice filling for the extended institutional level round have been extended from October 3 to October 5 for the 3-year LLB, B.Ed. (Bachelor of Education), M.Ed. (Master of Education), B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education), M.P.Ed (Master of Physical Education) and B.Sc. Nursing course.

And it would be the last chance for students to apply. Students who have entered incorrect marks of their Class 12, graduation, or post-graduation in the application form will be allowed to make corrections within the said window.

Read Also
Who Is Nilesh Ghaywal? All You Need To Know About Pune-Based Gangster Who Fled Abroad
article-image

Moreover, the Indian Nursing Council has extended the cut-off date for admissions to October 31.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Directs Union Govt To Respond On Savarkar Sadan Heritage Protection PIL
Bombay HC Directs Union Govt To Respond On Savarkar Sadan Heritage Protection PIL
Bombay HC Questions BMC On Survival Of 1.37 Lakh Compensatory Mangroves For Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project
Bombay HC Questions BMC On Survival Of 1.37 Lakh Compensatory Mangroves For Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project
'Ex-VVMC Commissioner Anil Kumar’s Remand Likely Extended On Material': Bombay HC
'Ex-VVMC Commissioner Anil Kumar’s Remand Likely Extended On Material': Bombay HC
Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case
Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case

Speaking on the development, Dileep Sardesai, IAS, Commissioner of the State Common Entrance Examination Cell, said, “Due to heavy rains and floods in the state, many students could not register for admission in the B.Sc. Nursing course. To ensure that these students also get a fair chance, the registration deadline has been extended till October 5, along with the revised eligibility criteria.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case

Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case

Jalgaon: Brake Liner Friction Sparks Fire In Pushpak Express Near Bhadli Railway Station

Jalgaon: Brake Liner Friction Sparks Fire In Pushpak Express Near Bhadli Railway Station

Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge

Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge

Nashik: Bhadrakali Police Arrest Trio With 30 Grams Of MD Drugs Worth Rs 17 Lakh

Nashik: Bhadrakali Police Arrest Trio With 30 Grams Of MD Drugs Worth Rs 17 Lakh

11,000 Volunteers To Participate In RSS Vijayadashami Procession Across Nashik

11,000 Volunteers To Participate In RSS Vijayadashami Procession Across Nashik