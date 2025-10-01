LLB, B.Ed, M.Ed Admissions: CET Cell Extends Form Correction Deadline To Oct 5 | Representational Image

Acknowledging that heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state have prevented many students from completing their admission cap round forms, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has extended the correction window for various exams.

The dates for the application form correction and college option choice filling for the extended institutional level round have been extended from October 3 to October 5 for the 3-year LLB, B.Ed. (Bachelor of Education), M.Ed. (Master of Education), B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education), M.P.Ed (Master of Physical Education) and B.Sc. Nursing course.

And it would be the last chance for students to apply. Students who have entered incorrect marks of their Class 12, graduation, or post-graduation in the application form will be allowed to make corrections within the said window.

Moreover, the Indian Nursing Council has extended the cut-off date for admissions to October 31.

Speaking on the development, Dileep Sardesai, IAS, Commissioner of the State Common Entrance Examination Cell, said, “Due to heavy rains and floods in the state, many students could not register for admission in the B.Sc. Nursing course. To ensure that these students also get a fair chance, the registration deadline has been extended till October 5, along with the revised eligibility criteria.”