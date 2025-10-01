Who Is Nilesh Ghaywal? All You Need To Know About Pune-Based Gangster Who Fled Abroad |

After Kothrud’s firing incident on September 17, the Pune Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Pune-based Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his eight aides, following which Ghaywal fled to London.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Ghaywal, and a probe is ongoing as to how he managed to obtain a passport despite having numerous criminal cases filed against him. Let’s take a look at how Ghaywal entered the criminal world and the developments so far.

Nilesh Bansilal Ghaywal

Ghaywal originally belongs to Jamkhed’s Sonegaon taluka. He travelled to Pune in order to study and completed his education with a Master's degree in Commerce. Around 2000, he met Gaja Marne, a notorious gangster and got introduced into the criminal world.

Following which, he got involved in many criminal activities, including extortion, gang war and other violent crimes. And Ghaywal became famously known as ‘Boss’ and primarily used to operate from Sutarwadi in Pune’s Kothrud area.

Ghaywal’s bond with Gaja Marne

According to Police records, Ghaywal used to be an ardent follower of gangster Gaja Marne in the early 2000s and did operations together. Between 2000 to 2003, Ghaywal and Marne used to operate together.

Nilesh Ghaywal and Gajanan Marne killed a criminal and consequently served seven years in prison. After being released from jail, there was a dispute between the two over finances and dominance. They were later separated and started strengthening their own gangs.

Police records indicate that several clashes have been reported between their gangs, including murders and attempts on the members of rival gangs. Ghaywal has over 12 offences registered against him, such as murder, extortion, and attempt to murder, illegal possession of weapons, fighting, and spreading terror in Pune.

Moreover, in Dattawadi, the Ghaywal gang retaliated against the goon Sachin Kudle and killed him in a movie-style. After Kudle's murder, Ghaywal faced prosecution under MCOCA and preventive detention in prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA Act and was granted bail in the remaining crimes and finally came out of jail in 2023.

Ghaywal being Slapped & Political Connections

According to a viral video, Ghaywal, who is seen associated with organisers of a wrestling competition, entered the mud pit to meet the participants. As he interacted with participants, Sagar Moholkar, a wrestler from Nanaj village in Ahilyanagar, stepped forward and publicly slapped Ghaywal.

Moreover, in August 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted a photo of the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Nilesh Ghaywal, which was widely criticised. And it was followed by a viral video where Ghaywal was seen accompanying BJP MLC Ram Shinde walking at a fair in Jamkhed.

Nilesh Ghaywal with BJP MLC Ram Shinde |

Recent Attack by Ghaywal Gang

On September 17, in Kothrud, the Ghaywal gang members allegedly opened fire at a resident, Prakash Dhumal, and even attacked Vaibhav Sathe, a student, with sharp weapons.

Reportedly, both the victims were innocent and had no record of any previous skirmishes with the Ghaywal gang. Dhumal survived bullet injuries, while Vaibhav was also admitted. And based on both the victim’s ordeal, FIRs were filed against the Ghaywal gang members for attempt to murder, and sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were charged against Ghaywal and his eight associates.

Following this, Ganesh Satish Raut, 32; Dinesh Ram Phatak, 28; Anand Anil Chadalekar, 24; Mayur Gulab Kumbhre, 29; Mayank alias Monty Vijay Vyas, 30, and allegedly associated with Nilesh Ghaywal were arrested by Pune police while Ghaywal successfully escaped abroad.

The police are now investigating how he managed to travel to flee to London and, allegedly, then to Switzerland despite facing negative remarks as unavailable during passport verification. Moreover, the Bombay High Court had also ordered police authorities to surrender Ghaywal’s passport.