 2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur
e-Paper Get App
HomePune2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur

Jahagirdar, in his mid-50s, was attacked by two bike-borne persons when he was returning from a burial ground on Borawake College Road, along with another person on a two-wheeler, around 2 pm.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur | Pixabay

Ahilyanagar: Bunty Jahagirdar, one of the accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shrirampur town in Ahilyanagar district on Wednesday, police said.

Jahagirdar, in his mid-50s, was attacked by two bike-borne persons when he was returning from a burial ground on Borawake College Road, along with another person on a two-wheeler, around 2 pm.

He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, said Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

"The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Multiple teams have been formed to probe the case, and the investigation is on," Gharge said.

FPJ Shorts
2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur
2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur
Grassroots Activists Make Their Presence Felt In BMC Elections 2026, Offering Voters Diverse Representation
Grassroots Activists Make Their Presence Felt In BMC Elections 2026, Offering Voters Diverse Representation
Mumbai News: BMC Seizes Illegal LPG Cylinders, Coal During Fire Safety Drive Ahead Of New Year 2026
Mumbai News: BMC Seizes Illegal LPG Cylinders, Coal During Fire Safety Drive Ahead Of New Year 2026
Food Delivery Platforms Offer Extra Incentives To Avoid New Year 2026 Strike, Ensuring Most Orders Are Delivered
Food Delivery Platforms Offer Extra Incentives To Avoid New Year 2026 Strike, Ensuring Most Orders Are Delivered

Jahagirdar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement in the Jangli Maharaj Road serial blasts case.

Read Also
Delhi Blast ‘Honey-Trap’ Link Unearthed In Maharashtra; State On High Alert (FPJ-Exclusive)
article-image

Four coordinated low-intensity explosions had rocked the busy arterial road in the heart of Pune on August 1, 2012, at spots near Balgandharva Theatre, a Dena Bank branch, a McDonald's outlet and Garware Bridge.

Police said Jahagirdar had multiple criminal cases registered against him in Ahilyanagar district, including murder, bodily offences and criminal intimidation.

He was out on bail since 2023 in the bomb blasts case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur

Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 1038 Applications For 75 Seats, Ticket Chaos...

Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 1038 Applications For 75 Seats, Ticket Chaos...

Pune Airport Ends 2025 With Major Transformation; New Terminal, Higher Traffic & Service Ratings...

Pune Airport Ends 2025 With Major Transformation; New Terminal, Higher Traffic & Service Ratings...

Pune Administration Fully Prepared For Bhima Koregaon Event; District Collector Jitendra Dudi...

Pune Administration Fully Prepared For Bhima Koregaon Event; District Collector Jitendra Dudi...

Kolhapur: Bank Of India's Two New Branches Inaugurated At Ichalkaranji Station & Tarabai Park

Kolhapur: Bank Of India's Two New Branches Inaugurated At Ichalkaranji Station & Tarabai Park