Pune Administration Fully Prepared For Bhima Koregaon Event; District Collector Jitendra Dudi Reviews Arrangements | Bhima Koregaon|File Photo

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has stated that the administration is fully prepared for the “Vijaystambh Abhivadan Sohala” (Victory Pillar Salute Ceremony) scheduled for Thursday at Perne Phata in Bhima Koregaon Village of Shirur Tehsil in Pune District. Dudi announced that all necessary facilities have been made available to ensure the event is celebrated with peace and enthusiasm.

Collector Dudi noted that this annual ceremony is a significant event. This year, micro-planning has been implemented based on the assumption of a higher turnout of followers. The administration is taking all precautions to ensure that no follower faces any inconvenience. Suggestions from various organisations and citizens were considered during the planning process. He appealed to everyone to cooperate in celebrating the ceremony with peace, restraint, and dignity.

Facilities by Pune Zilla Parishad:

- Health: 23 health centres, 43 ambulances, and 286 beds reserved in 18 private hospitals with 155 trained personnel.

- Sanitation: 33 inspection teams for canteens and water tankers, 80 garbage collection vans, 2,800 toilets, and 265 sanitation workers supervised by 260 officers.

- Water: 150 tankers for pure water supply with 200 staff appointed at filling points.

- Amenities: 9 “Hirkani Rooms” (for nursing mothers).

- Repairs: Road repairs at Perne, Koregaon Bhima to Pimpale Jagtap Road, and Dhrangewasti; filling of murum and soak pits at water points.

Security by Pune City Police Commissionerate:

- Manpower: 1 Inspector General (IG), 3 Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG), 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 8 SRPF platoons, 3 Quick Response Teams (QRT), 14 anti-sabotage squads, 18 BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal) teams, 650 Homeguards, and 4,700 police officers/personnel.

- Surveillance: 251 high-tech CCTV cameras with face recognition technology installed at various locations.

- Parking: Arrangement for 20,000 four-wheelers across 19 parking lots.

Security by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC):

- Deployment: 4 DCPs, 8 Assistant ACPs, 45 Police Inspectors, and 171 Assistant/Sub-Inspectors.

- Force: 1,325 constables, 650 wardens/homeguards, 2 surveillance vans, 3 RCP (Riot Control) units, and 1 QRT.

Security by Pune Rural Police Force:

To manage crowds at the samadhis of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Govind Gopal Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk:

- Deployment: 33 senior officers, 332 other officers, 3,010 constables, 1,500 homeguards, 4 SRPF platoons, 10 striking forces, 4 RCP units, 2 QRTs, and 7 BDDS teams.

- Tech: Surveillance via CCTV, drones, and PA systems.

- Emergency: Fire brigades, ambulances, and NDRF teams are on standby.

Traffic and Parking Management:

- Ahilyanagar/Mumbai-Nashik Route: Parking at Toronto Gas and Jategaon Khurd Chakan Road.

- Admin/Police Vehicles: Torna Parking.

- Vadhu Budruk Visitors: Inamdar Parking; PMPML shuttle services available from Koregaon Bhima.

- Traffic Diversions: Specific orders for rerouting traffic have been passed by the police force.

Public Transport (PMPML):

- Buses: 375 buses were deployed on Wednesday, and 1,260 buses on Thursday.

- Staff: 4,200 employees, including two staff per bus, reserve drivers, and technical staff.

Additional Services:

- BARTI: Arrangement of 310 book stalls.

- Public Works (PWD): Floral decorations at the Victory Pillar, lighting, area maintenance, press room, and marquee (Pandal) arrangements.

- Electricity: MSEDCL and the PWD Electrical Department have ensured a continuous power supply to the area.