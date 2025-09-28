Nashik: Retired DYSP's Son, Hotel Owner Arrested For Holding Two Women At Gunpoint, Demanding Sexual Favours

Nashik: Retired DSP's Son, Hotel Owner Arrested For Holding Two Women At Gunpoint, Demanding Sexual Favours | File Photo

A shocking incident has come to light in the city where a person kept a young woman and her friend locked up in a hotel and demanded sexual pleasure at gunpoint. The hotel owner is the son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, and surprise is being expressed that his business is continuing unhindered despite two previous police raids.

The name of the hotel owner is Saurabh Deshmukh, and he has a hotel called Cattle House on Mhasrul-Adgaon Link Road in Panchavati. There are many complaints that the hotel is being misused for illegal businesses, including hookah parlours.

Accordingly, the citizens of the area say that the business is starting again despite the raids. In a recent incident, information has come to light that Saurabh kept a young woman and her friend locked up in a hotel and demanded sexual pleasure from them. For this, he threatened both of them with a gun.

He also tried to lure them by promising them a lot of money if they came to the hotel and did illegal business. The incident occurred when the two young women went with a friend to collect the money that was left with the waiter in the hotel.

Saurabh abused the two young women and the young man who was with them and threatened them with a gun. Moreover, he lured them with a lot of money if they worked as call girls here.

Read Also Nashik: Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Old Kasara Ghat As Heavy Rains Lash Igatpuri

While demanding physical pleasure from the two, he kept the three of them in custody, threatening that his father was a police officer, so no one could dare against him. Around dawn, he took the cash from the three and released them.

The three have filed a complaint at the Mhasrul police station. The police have registered a case and arrested Saurabh along with his accomplice Mohit Tamhane. It is learnt that Saurabh is the son of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Deshmukh.