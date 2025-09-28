Nashik: Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Old Kasara Ghat As Heavy Rains Lash Igatpuri |

Due to continuous heavy rains in Igatpuri taluka since last night, the water level in the catchment area of the dams has increased. Due to this, the discharge from Mukane Dam at a speed of 1520 cusecs has closed the Janori-Asawali-Mundegaon road, cutting off the connection of these villages with the city.

Also, due to heavy rains at the ghat, a large landslide occurred near Jawhar Phata in Old Kasara Ghat, which disrupted traffic for half an hour. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or any injuries.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains at the ghat in Old Kasara Ghat, a large boulder and soil collapsed near Jawhar Phata. This completely stopped traffic on the road and created a chaotic situation for half an hour. The Route Patrol Team and the staff of Highway Police Station Ghoti immediately rushed to the spot. The road was cleared with the help of a JCB, and traffic was restored. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or damage to vehicles. The police have warned commuters to be vigilant.

As the water level in Mukane Dam increased due to rain, the forest department and local administration took precautions and released the discharge. Due to this discharge, water accumulated on the Janori-Asawali-Mundegaon road, and it was completely closed. Farmers and citizens of these villages are suffering, as this is the only road connecting them to the city.

Locals said, "The rain is causing damage to agriculture, and now the road is closed, so there are difficulties for medical and other needs." The administration has provided alternative routes and assistance.

An alert has also been issued in other areas of Igatpuri taluka due to this rain. The local administration has advised citizens to stay indoors and is monitoring the discharge of the dams. Since the intensity of the rain continues, more discharge is likely in the next few hours.