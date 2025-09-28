 Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking

Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking

A motorcyclist was physically assaulted following an argument with a youth over smoking in a public space on Tilak Road in Pune. After the incident, the Vishrambaug police have arrested the accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking | Representational Image

A motorcyclist was physically assaulted following an argument with a youth over smoking in a public space on Tilak Road in Pune. After the incident, the Vishrambaug police have arrested the accused.  

Reportedly, the incident happened on September 26 at around 10.30 am. Methe was riding his bike on Tilak Road when Gulapelli was smoking openly in public near the Sadashiv Peth post office. 

A verbal argument started when Methe asked him to move from the spot, and Gulapelli reportedly replied, ‘desist from doing a public service.’

The argument soon escalated, following which Gulapelli abused and hit Methe with a stone on his head. After Gulapelli flew from the spot, the Vishrambaug police later arrested him, and the case has been investigated by Police head constable Ganesh Bhujbal.

FPJ Shorts
Suba Hotels Raises Over ₹21 Crore From Anchor Investors; IPO To Open On September 29
Suba Hotels Raises Over ₹21 Crore From Anchor Investors; IPO To Open On September 29
What Is Bio-Bating? New Dating App Trend That Is Fooling Singles
What Is Bio-Bating? New Dating App Trend That Is Fooling Singles
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan In Hyderabad, Wishes Speedy Recovery
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan In Hyderabad, Wishes Speedy Recovery
Supreme Court Seeks Response From IITs On Student’s Plea For Transfer Over Mental Health Issues
Supreme Court Seeks Response From IITs On Student’s Plea For Transfer Over Mental Health Issues

Complainant Saurabh Vinayak Methe, 32, is a resident of Prabhu Shriram apartment near Sadashiv Peth’s Renuka Swaroop School, while the arrested youth, Vipul Gulapelli, 19, stays at Mithapelli Niwas near Nana Peth’s Palkhi Vithobha Chowk. 

The incident adds to the rising number of road rage incidents in Pune. Recently, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is suspected to have gone abroad even as he faces fresh criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot at by five to six of the former's associates, a Pune police official said on Friday. 

Read Also
Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30
article-image

Police are also probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it and how he secured a visa, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Supreme Court Issues Notices To PMC Chief, NEERI Over Sus Road Garbage Plant Violations

Pune: Supreme Court Issues Notices To PMC Chief, NEERI Over Sus Road Garbage Plant Violations

Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise...

Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise...

VIRAL VIDEO: Fatal Head-On Collision On Pune-Solapur Highway Near Daund Kills One

VIRAL VIDEO: Fatal Head-On Collision On Pune-Solapur Highway Near Daund Kills One

Photos: Satara, Karad Hit By Heavy Rains; Koyna Dam Releases Water As Storage Maxes Out

Photos: Satara, Karad Hit By Heavy Rains; Koyna Dam Releases Water As Storage Maxes Out

Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking

Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking