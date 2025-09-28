Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking | Representational Image

A motorcyclist was physically assaulted following an argument with a youth over smoking in a public space on Tilak Road in Pune. After the incident, the Vishrambaug police have arrested the accused.

Reportedly, the incident happened on September 26 at around 10.30 am. Methe was riding his bike on Tilak Road when Gulapelli was smoking openly in public near the Sadashiv Peth post office.

A verbal argument started when Methe asked him to move from the spot, and Gulapelli reportedly replied, ‘desist from doing a public service.’

The argument soon escalated, following which Gulapelli abused and hit Methe with a stone on his head. After Gulapelli flew from the spot, the Vishrambaug police later arrested him, and the case has been investigated by Police head constable Ganesh Bhujbal.

Complainant Saurabh Vinayak Methe, 32, is a resident of Prabhu Shriram apartment near Sadashiv Peth’s Renuka Swaroop School, while the arrested youth, Vipul Gulapelli, 19, stays at Mithapelli Niwas near Nana Peth’s Palkhi Vithobha Chowk.

The incident adds to the rising number of road rage incidents in Pune. Recently, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is suspected to have gone abroad even as he faces fresh criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot at by five to six of the former's associates, a Pune police official said on Friday.

Read Also Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30

Police are also probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it and how he secured a visa, the official added.