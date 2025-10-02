Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Collects ₹607 Crore Property Tax In First Half Of FY 2025-26 | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The property tax department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) collected ₹607 crore in property tax in the first six months of the current financial year (2025-26), officials announced on Wednesday. A total of 4.78 lakh property owners paid their taxes. Wakad Area contributed the highest tax collection at ₹76.41 crore, while Pimpri Nagar had the lowest at ₹4.92 crore.

There are 7.35 lakh registered properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad city. These include residential, industrial, non-residential, mixed-use, and vacant land. PCMC's property department is responsible for collecting taxes from these property owners. A 10 % discount on the general tax was offered for property tax payments made between April 1 and June 30. By June 30, ₹522.72 crore had been deposited into the PCMC treasury within the first three months.

Following that, a 4% discount on the general tax was offered for payments made within the next three months. As a result, a total of ₹606.82 crore in property tax was collected by September 30. In the three months from July 1 to September 30, only ₹84 crore in property tax was collected.

2.5 Lakh Properties Inclusion Under Tax Net

PCMC conducted a drone survey through a private agency to identify unregistered residential and non-residential properties. According to PCMC officials, the agency found over 2.5 lakh unregistered and illegally extended properties. These properties are now included under the property tax net, and taxes are being collected from their owners. This has led to increased tax revenue.

Residents Prefer Online Transfer

Citizens are responding positively to paying taxes online from home. 3.70 lakh property owners made online payments totaling ₹435.67 crore. Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde, head of PCMC Property Tax Department, said, "₹40.83 crore was collected in cash, ₹33.47 crore by cheque, ₹25.57 crore through RTGS, ₹19.34 crore via various apps, ₹16.66 crore through NEFT, and ₹2 crore through demand drafts".

Target of ₹443 Crore Collection for Next Six Months

The property tax department's target is ₹1,050 crore for this year. In the first six months, ₹607 crore has been deposited into the municipal treasury, leaving ₹443 crore to be collected in the next six months, said an official.

Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale-Patil stated, "Property tax bills were distributed through women's self-help groups. The women achieved 100 % distribution of the bills. As a result, citizens paid their taxes in the first six months, taking advantage of various tax concessions. Action will be taken against those with large outstanding dues."