Giacomo Produces Commanding Performance To Win Free Press Journal Trophy At Pune Racecourse

Giacomo won the Free Press Journal trophy with A Sandesh atop | Credits: Anand Chaini

Giacomo, piloted by ace jockey A. Sandesh, produced a commanding performance to win the prestigious Free Press Journal Trophy at the Pune racecourse recently. As the gates flew open for the eight-furlong contest, Brave Beauty failed to display her usual early dash, leaving Lord and Master to take charge at the front. Opus Dei settled close behind, keeping a watchful eye on the pace.

Lord and Master continued to dictate terms well into the home stretch, holding a slender lead as the runners approached the final 200 meters. However, with just about 150 meters left to the winning post, Giacomo surged forward with a decisive burst. Sandesh timed his move to perfection, steering Giacomo past the leader with effortless ease.

From there on, it was a one-horse show.

Giacomo drew clear of the field to win the Free Press Journal Trophy by a handsome margin of over four lengths, much to the delight of the connections. A clinical ride, a well-judged strategy, and a brilliant turn of foot sealed the deal — marking yet another memorable victory for both horse and jockey.