 Nanasaheb Patil Receives Inaugural 'Samarth Ratna Sahakarita Award' In Nashik
Nanasaheb Patil, a prominent leader in the cooperative and banking sector and Chairman of the Dattaji Patil Cooperative Bank, was conferred with the first-ever ‘Samarth Ratna Sahakarita Award’, instituted by Shri Samarth Cooperative Bank, Nashik. The award ceremony was held at a special function at Shankaracharya Nyas, Dr Kurtkoti Hall, Nashik.

Wednesday, January 07, 2026
article-image

The award was presented to Nanasaheb Patil by senior writer and thinker Dr. Uday Nirgudkar, Chairman of Shri Samarth Cooperative Bank Radhakrishna Naikwade, and Vice Chairman Manoj Bag. The award comprises a memento and a citation.

Shri Samarth Cooperative Bank has instituted this award from this year with the objective of honouring individuals who uphold social commitment, and Nanasahaeb Patil became its first recipient.

Nashik Civic Polls: High-Voltage Contests Put Senior Leaders' Prestige On The Line
article-image


Nanasaheb Patil has rendered valuable services to several important cooperative institutions such as the Lasalgaon Taluka Cooperative Purchase and Sale Union, NAFED, and the Lasalgaon Market Committee.

Drawing on his vast experience, he has taken several bold decisions in the interest of the public. His scholarly approach and dedicated service to the cooperative movement have been recognised through this prestigious award.

