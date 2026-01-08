From Overflowing Garbage To Rising Crime: Viman Nagar, Yerwada, Chandan Nagar Residents List Mounting Civic Woes |

Residents from Yerwada, Viman Nagar and Chandan Nagar are facing several everyday problems that have made life difficult in these areas. Issues like garbage mismanagement, traffic congestion, water shortage, poor street lighting and rising crime are worrying locals. Despite repeated complaints to civic authorities, many of these problems remain unresolved, forcing residents to speak up and demand better basic facilities and safety in their neighbourhoods.

Raja Subramani, a resident of Datta Mandir Chowk, Vimananagar, said, "The basic infra projects need to be focused, and the major issue is the hawker menace; there is absolutely no control over the hawkers in the area. PMC does claim to take action against them, but ultimately, they show up again on the streets. Besides that, the water supply needs to be regular too. There are many societies which are heavily dependent on water tankers."

Soeb Sah resident of Veer Basti in Viman Nagar, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, in many parts of the area, theft cases are on peak because of awareness. In most of the cases, the accused are minors. In the basti areas, the education is not good. If upcoming corporators could focus on education will be helpful to reduce crime. Low-cost education will be helpful to improve the health of the area.

Sneha Bhosale, a resident of Yerawada, said, "Major issue faced by the residents is garbage burning and waterlogging during the monsoon, which remains unresolved. Erratic power supply is also one of the aspect where the needs to be focused on. Due to this, the crime in the area has been increasing too. Chain snatching and pocket pickers find it easy, as there are no street lights at night, which is making the area more unsafe."

Harsh Mane, a resident of Khulewadi, Chandan Nagar, said, "This area feels like it's completely neglected by the local bodies. Garbage segregation is the main issue, and there are piles of garbage seen everywhere. There are very frequent garbage-picking rounds, which are not sufficient. Because of the menace, in the monsoon season, the garbage poses a health risk,s and the stray dogs have also been increasing. Additionally, the corporator should be approachable easily. At the time electio,n only they are available for the public.

Pratik Kamble, Chavan Nagar, Yerwada, said, "During the night, there are these private buses which create a menace in the area. There is absolutely no monitoring on these buses. The buses create a lot of traffic congestion in the area. Besides that, the IT parks in the area are causing severe issues, for which we, as residents, have also approached the PMC to resolve the issues related to this area, but not much has been done."