Pune Metro Line 3 On Track For March 31 Launch After Successful Trial Run |

Pune: The technical trial run of the Pune Metro Line 3 (Hinjawadi – Shivaji Nagar) project, which connects the Hinjawadi IT hub to the city, was successfully conducted on Thursday at 8 am between the Maan Depot and Pune University Chowk. This trial run marks a significant step towards the actual operation of the Hinjawadi-Shivaji Nagar metro, reaching a crucial milestone.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is implementing the 23.3-kilometre elevated corridor project from Hinjawadi to Shivaji Nagar through PMRDA, Tata Group, and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The work on this corridor is in its final stages. The first trial run on this route was conducted in July 2025 between Maan Depot and Pune University.

Subsequently, a trial run was conducted in August 2025 from Maan Depot to Balewadi Sports Complex. A trial run was also conducted three days ago, during which a technical fault was detected. Since this morning, trials have begun on specific sections of the route. The technical glitches that arose during these trials have been resolved through the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The trials primarily focused on safety and technical inspection of the corridor, track geometry, power supply, emergency braking, coach stability, and performance on curves. It was verified that vibrations and movements at high speeds were within safe limits, and the trial was successfully completed without any obstacles. This paves the way for the next stages of trials and passenger service.

Residents have been waiting for the Hinjawadi to Shivaji Nagar Metro Line 3 project for the past year. This corridor will provide relief to thousands of employees in the Hinjawadi IT hub. Along with this, the area up to Pune city will be connected, and the traffic congestion problems faced by commuters will be alleviated. The traffic congestion at University Chowk and Ganeshkhind Road, in particular, will be resolved.

Responding to the development, Yogesh Mhase, Commissioner, PMRDA, told Loksatta, “The work on this metro project is progressing rapidly. The station buildings, platforms, entry and exit facilities, and essential services are almost complete. The target is to open most of the stations to passengers by March 31. The necessary metro trains (rolling stock) for this project have been supplied. More than 10 train sets have been received by the metro authorities. According to the approved schedule, a total of 22 train sets will be available soon. Coordination is being maintained among the various agencies involved to operationalise this entire project.”