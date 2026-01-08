Defying Disabilities, Nashik Students Win Hearts With Their Talent On Rukmabai Jayanti |

Nashik – On the occasion of Pujya Rukmabai Jayanti, various programs were organised by Punyatma Prabhakar Seva Mandal, Anusuyatmaja Mental Disability Residential School, Indira Bharati Hearing Impaired Residential School, and Rukmabai Disabled Youth Self-Reliance Centre. In this program, hearing-impaired, mentally challenged, and visually impaired students effectively showcased their hidden talents, winning the hearts of the audience.

The program began with the auspicious Saraswati Puja performed by the dignitaries. In this program, students, overcoming their physical limitations, presented Hindi and Marathi songs. Notably, they had composed the music themselves. The audience was mesmerised by the beautiful blend of rhythm, melody, and emotions in their music.

The students also performed dances on songs conveying various social messages. Their dances, based on themes of social awareness, unity, cleanliness, and the importance of education, were particularly noteworthy. Along with dance, the students effectively expressed their emotions through acting. The audience applauded their confident and heartfelt performances with thunderous applause. Many in the audience were astonished by their skills.

Behind this success lies the immense hard work, patience, and dedication of the students' teachers. By providing proper guidance, encouragement, and consistent practice to students with special needs, the teachers boosted their confidence. The loving relationship between teachers and students and the spirit of teamwork were clearly visible in the program.

Another attraction of the program was the exhibition of handicrafts and food items prepared by the students themselves. This exhibition showcased the students' creativity and also conveyed a message of self-reliance. Citizens who visited the exhibition praised the students' skills wholeheartedly.

This program was not merely limited to cultural performances but also served as an inspiration for society. This program conveyed a strong message that disability is not a barrier to success; with the right opportunities, guidance, and a positive attitude, everyone can succeed. Many dignitaries expressed the sentiment that society should provide more support to such initiatives.