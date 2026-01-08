 Nashik Shines In Table Tennis: Taneesha Kotecha Selected For Indian Team, Dr Mansi Bhandari Named Physiotherapist
The Table Tennis Federation of India has selected Nashik’s Taneesha Kotecha for the Indian women’s team for the WTT Star Contender Table Tennis tournaments to be held in Doha from January 13 to 18, 2026, and in Muscat from January 19 to 24, 2026.

Updated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Strong women’s teams from Japan, China, Korea, Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Chinese Taipei, Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, and Doha will participate in these tournaments. Performances in these events are considered for international and national rankings, making both tournaments extremely important.

At the time of her selection, Taneesha was ranked fifth nationally in the women’s category. She has represented India in several international tournaments across junior, youth, and women’s categories.


Dr Mansi Bhandari Selected as Physiotherapist
Nashik’s Dr Mansi Shekhar Bhandari has been selected as the physiotherapist for the Indian Junior and Youth Table Tennis teams. The Indian team will participate in the WTT Youth Contender Table Tennis Tournament to be held in Doha from January 19 to 25, 2026.

Dr Bhandari has completed her MSc in Sports and Exercise Medicine from Leeds, United Kingdom. On this achievement, office-bearers of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association—President Narendra Chhajed, Vice President Shekhar Bhandari, General Secretary Rajesh Bharvirkar, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, along with Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, coaches Jay Modak and Punit Desai, and Ali Asgar Adamji—congratulated her.

