Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district and has warned of increased rainfall intensity from September 27 to September 30. Considering heavy rains, the Pune administration has appealed to citizens to call 9370960061 in case of an emergency caused by to flood-like situation.

Citing the halt of withdrawal of monsoon winds over Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab, IMD has issued a red alert for Pune

Moreover, a heavy downpour was reported in Nashik, Parbhani, Latur, Beed, Jalgaon, Dharashiv and other parts of the state on Saturday. Also, a bridge in Latur that connects Jalkot to Udgit was reportedly swept away due to heavy rain.

Farmers have also brunt as around 20 to 30 per cent of kharif crops in Maharashtra have been damaged due to unconventional heavy rain.

Following the water release from Khasakwasla, the administration had warned residents along the riverside to move to safe spaces.

The increased rain event has been caused due to the formation of a low-pressure belt over the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, the ghats areas around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will witness extremely heavy rain for the next two days.