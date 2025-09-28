 Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRed Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30

Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district and has warned of increased rainfall intensity from September 27 to September 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert | FPJ Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district and has warned of increased rainfall intensity from September 27 to September 30. Considering heavy rains, the Pune administration has appealed to citizens to call 9370960061 in case of an emergency caused by to flood-like situation. 

Citing the halt of withdrawal of monsoon winds over Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab, IMD has issued a red alert for Pune

Moreover, a heavy downpour was reported in Nashik, Parbhani, Latur, Beed, Jalgaon, Dharashiv and other parts of the state on Saturday. Also, a bridge in Latur that connects Jalkot to Udgit was reportedly swept away due to heavy rain. 

Farmers have also brunt as around 20 to 30 per cent of kharif crops in Maharashtra have been damaged due to unconventional heavy rain. 

FPJ Shorts
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No

Following the water release from Khasakwasla, the administration had warned residents along the riverside to move to safe spaces.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Plans 10 More Double-Decker Electric Buses After Successful Passenger Trials
article-image

The increased rain event has been caused due to the formation of a low-pressure belt over the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, the ghats areas around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will witness extremely heavy rain for the next two days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Mount Everest & Kanchenjunga, Satara Mountaineer Priyanka Mohite Conquers Mount Manaslu -...

After Mount Everest & Kanchenjunga, Satara Mountaineer Priyanka Mohite Conquers Mount Manaslu -...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad...

Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30

Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30

Pune Rains: Authorities Increase Water Discharge From Khadakwasla & Panshet Dams Amid Rising...

Pune Rains: Authorities Increase Water Discharge From Khadakwasla & Panshet Dams Amid Rising...

Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested

Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested