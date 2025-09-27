 Pune: PMPML Plans 10 More Double-Decker Electric Buses After Successful Passenger Trials
PMPML’s board, which comprises officials from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, PMRDA, CIRT, and the Regional Transport Office, will make the final decision

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Pune: PMPML Plans 10 More Double-Decker Electric Buses After Successful Passenger Trials | Sourced

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to introduce ten new double-decker buses in Pune after successful trial runs on four key city routes, officials announced on Friday. The PMPML board will consider the formal proposal in their upcoming meeting. After that a determination of a final approval will be done for acquiring these buses on lease. It will be done for enhanced urban mobility and public transport, PMPML officials said. 

Each double-decker bus costs around ₹2 crore, with the total outlay for ten buses estimated at ₹20 crore. However, PMPML plans to procure the vehicles on hire rather than purchase. The recent pilot runs used actual passengers and received positive feedback. PMPML officials said that the trial runs signalled readiness for wider deployment.

PMPML’s board, which comprises officials from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, PMRDA, CIRT, and the Regional Transport Office, will make the final decision.

PMPML said that upon approval, Pune commuters will have access to these high-capacity, modern buses, and the expansion aims to improve commuter convenience and ease congestion on major city routes.

About PMPML Double Decker Buses

PMPML's new double-decker electric buses in Pune feature a seating capacity of 65 and can carry up to 85 passengers, including those standing. They are fully air-conditioned and run on a single charge for about 150 km. Sources say they require two hours for a full recharge. According to available information, each bus measures 9.5 metres in length, 2.6 metres in width, and 4.75 metres in height. Transport experts said that the buses are designed to fit Pune’s existing infrastructure. 

Manufactured by Switch Mobility, these buses come equipped with modern amenities like CCTV cameras, digital ticketing, and advanced suspension for a comfortable ride.

