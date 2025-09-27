No Parking Available At Metro Stations In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Use Public Transport, Says Pune Metro

PCMC Metro Station Area | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The metro is currently running on the two lines in Pune city, with one line connecting the Pimpri-Chinchwad area to Swargate and another connecting Kothrud to Ramwadi. Because there are no parking facilities beneath the metro stations, vehicles are being parked indiscriminately on footpaths and along the roadsides, especially in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, where the metro currently operates from the PCMC Main Administrative Building to Dapodi. This is creating obstacles for traffic and pedestrians.

Now, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has made it clear that parking lots will not be built near the stations. As a result, the problems of traffic congestion and a lack of parking are likely to persist.

Pune Metro's Current Operations

Pune Metro currently operates two routes named the Purple Line from PCMC Building to Swargate and the Aqua Line from Vanaz (Kothrud) to Ramwadi. It covers major north-south and east-west corridors, with 30 stations now open for public use in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. Line 3, connecting Hinjawadi IT Park to Shivajinagar, is under construction and expected to be operational by 2026.Several extension projects are also ongoing or in the final stages of approval.

It includes lines from Swargate to Katraj, PCMC to Nigdi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, and a new greenfield line from Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Hadapsar, which will include driverless operations. The emerging network aims to integrate with city buses and other transit modes, promising improved connectivity for Pune’s growing population.

According to available details, the number of metro commuters is increasing day by day, with the PCMC Building Metro Station reportedly generating the maximum revenue for Mahametro. However, there is no parking facility beneath the metro station. Maha Metro had announced paid parking, but it has not been implemented. Due to the lack of parking, commuters are parking their vehicles on footpaths and roadsides.

Parking Woes Among Residents

Residents and metro commuters have observed that vehicles are parked beneath the metro stations and in the surrounding areas from 6 AM until midnight. Furthermore, autorickshaw drivers and private cabs transporting passengers crowd around the stations, adding to the traffic congestion on the already narrow road.

Regular Metro commuter Arihant Sarode said, "The Morwadi Chowk (Finolex Chowk), in particular, is already filled with traffic jams. I live in the Wakad area, but my office is in Kalyani Nagar. I use PCMC Building Metro Station to reach Kalyani Nagar, but I have to use my bike to get to the metro. It's always a huge task to find the parking for my bike. When it rains, I plan to bring my car but can't due to the unavailability of parking. In worse situations, I can't use the metro but have to use my car all the way up to my office."

Maha Metro Says Use Public Transport & Feeder Services

Maha Metro's opinion is that metro commuters should use feeder bus service or rickshaws to get to the station. The people should avoid use of private vehicles from their home or workplace, as this would eliminate the need for parking. The Mahametro administration clarified that developing parking lots is not feasible. They cited the reasons, saying that if they were to start paid parking, they would receive complaints that the parking fees are higher than the metro ticket price.

Mahametro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said, "Commuters park their vehicles in the metro station area in the morning and only retrieve them late at night. This causes the parking space to be occupied all day, leaving no room for other commuters' vehicles. Considering all these factors, parking facilities will not be provided in the PCMC area."