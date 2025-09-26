 Pune Shocking Video: Four Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Minor Girl On Road
Pune Shocking Video: Four Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Minor Girl On Road

A similar incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali recently

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Pune Shocking Video: Four Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Minor Girl On Road | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune, a minor girl was attacked and dragged by four stray dogs. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, the girl appears to be playing with a friend near her building. After some time, four stray dogs come and attack the girl. They even drag her for some distance. Fortunately, two men on bikes arrive and save the girl from the dogs.

It is not clear when and where the incident took place, but this video once again puts into focus that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must immediately take steps to control the stray dog menace.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali recently.

As seen in the video, a young man was walking towards his workplace through a narrow lane when a pack of seven dogs suddenly attacked him from behind. He pushed over a bike on the dogs to save himself. He even tried to scare the dogs away with a flex board.

The man was injured in the dog attack. Following the incident, citizens demanded that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) immediately take control of these stray dogs.

