Pune Shocking Video: Four Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Minor Girl On Road | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune, a minor girl was attacked and dragged by four stray dogs. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pune: Four Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Minor Girl On Road pic.twitter.com/iynrB7ss5Z — Pune First (@Pune_First) September 26, 2025

As seen in the video, the girl appears to be playing with a friend near her building. After some time, four stray dogs come and attack the girl. They even drag her for some distance. Fortunately, two men on bikes arrive and save the girl from the dogs.

Read Also Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside

It is not clear when and where the incident took place, but this video once again puts into focus that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must immediately take steps to control the stray dog menace.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali recently.

Pune Video: Man Attacked By Stray Dogs In PCMC's Chikhali, Residents Demand Action pic.twitter.com/N69ihS2pU4 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) August 23, 2025

As seen in the video, a young man was walking towards his workplace through a narrow lane when a pack of seven dogs suddenly attacked him from behind. He pushed over a bike on the dogs to save himself. He even tried to scare the dogs away with a flex board.

The man was injured in the dog attack. Following the incident, citizens demanded that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) immediately take control of these stray dogs.