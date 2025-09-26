Pune's LGBT Community Launches Fundraiser For Flood-Hit Farmers In Maharashtra

Solapur: A partially submerged car at a flood-affected area, in Solapur district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | (PTI Photo)

Torrential rains and subsequent flooding have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, especially the Marathwada region, causing large-scale damage to crops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Dharashiv, Jalna and other districts. Solapur district in western Maharashtra also witnessed a similar situation. Reportedly, crops on 83.77 lakh acres of land in the state have been destroyed over the last week.

Meanwhile, Pune-based Yutak LGBTQ Trust has announced a fundraiser for the farmers affected by the floods. This fundraiser will be held on Sunday (September 28) when the organisation is holding a ‘Queers Garba-Dandiya Night’. The event will take place at Mangalya Hall, near Dagdusheth Datta Mandir in Pune.

Anil Ukarande, Founder of Yutak Trust, in a release said, "Join us for a night of joy, music, and community at the Queers Garba-Dandiya 2025! This event is a fundraiser for the Maharashtra flood-affected farmers, and all proceeds will go towards supporting their relief efforts. Let's come together to celebrate our diversity and show our support for farmers. Your presence and contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the floods."

This is the fourth year that Yutak Trust will be organising the 'Queers Garba-Dandiya', drawing participants from across the state.

'Queer community is often abused and stigmatised'

Speaking with the Free Press Journal about the 'Queers Garba-Dandiya', Anil Ukarande, Founder of Yutak Trust, said, “In most cases, we have experienced that the queer community is often abused and stigmatised when they try to participate in open Garba-Dandiya events. So we have been organising this event for the last four years to let the LGBTQA+ community enjoy the festival and express their joy.”

“It is believed that dance can exhibit emotions and is really helpful for improving one's mental health. Queers, being neglected and often disrespected, suffer considerable mental anguish, and such cultural gatherings boost their morale,” added Ukarande.

Maharashtra govt announces immediate relief measures

The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, has initiated relief measures in flood-affected regions, including financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives, for damaged crops and livestock, and for damaged houses. According to an official announcement, the next of kin of those who died due to floods will receive ₹4 lakh each. Compensation for livestock losses has been fixed at ₹37,500 per milch animal, ₹32,000 per draught animal, and ₹20,000 per small animal. In the case of goats, sheep, or pigs, relief of ₹4,000 per animal will be provided.

The maximum compensation limit has been capped at three large animals and 30 small animals per family. For poultry farmers, assistance of ₹100 per bird will be granted, with a ceiling of ₹10,000 per family. Households whose homes have been destroyed will also receive compensation of ₹8,000 for huts and up to ₹12,000 for fully collapsed pucca houses. Assistance of up to ₹3,000 will be provided for damaged cattle sheds.

The government has also announced relief for farmers who have suffered crop loss. They will receive ₹8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops. In cases where farmland has been washed away by floods, ₹18,000 per hectare will be provided for land that can be repaired. For land that cannot be restored, the compensation will range from a minimum of ₹5,000 to a maximum of ₹47,000 per hectare.