From Selling Utensils To Running Extortion Rackets: The Story Of Pune's Andekar Gang

After the murder of 18-year-old Ayush Komkar, Pune Police have tightened the net against the Andekar Gang and its family members involved in various cases. At the same time, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action and demolished illegal structures set up by the gang and its family members in Nana Peth's fish market and other areas.

According to the sources, more than 70 shop owners operating in the area have given a joint complaint to the Pune Police against the cruelty of the gang members.

13 arrests so far in the Ayush Komkar murder case

The Ayush Komkar murder on September 5 in Nana Peth was allegedly conspired by his grandfather, Suryakant alias Bandu Ranoji Andekar, to take revenge for the death of his son Vanraj Andekar, 40, a former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator, who was shot dead near his house in Nana Peth on September 1, 2024.

After the complaint by Ayush's mother, Kalyani, the police have booked 15 people, including her father Bandu (68), brother Krushna alias Krushnaraj Suryakant Andekar (40), cousins Shivam Udaykant Andekar (31), Shivraj Udaykant Andekar (29), and Abhishek Udaykant Andekar (21), their mother Lakshmi Udaykant Andekar (60), sister Vrundavani Nilanjay Wadekar (40), her children Swaraj (22) and Tushar Nilanjay Wadekar (26).

History of the Andekar gang

According to sources, in the 1970s, the Andekar family was running a utensil business in which they provided new utensils in exchange for old clothes.

Bandu's brother, Balu Andekar, committed the first crime in 1970 by attacking a local goon over a minor dispute and breaking his finger. Taking advantage of the fear among local residents, he formed a gang and started extorting money from the vendors.

To assert gang supremacy, Balu Andekar eliminated Appa Taru of Kasba Peth in 1975 by joining hands with goon Promod Malvadkar.

Dispute between the Andekar-Malvadkar gang

Balu Andekar and Promod Malvadkar had a fallout. Following this, Malvadkar murdered Balu on July 17, 1984, with swords in the Shivajinagar court premises.

Balu Andekar's murder created a major gang war between the Andekar gang and the Malvadkar gang. This led to the murder of six people, including Malvadkar's father, brother and a cousin.

Rise of gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar

Police booked Bandu Andekar in cases related to the Malvadkar gang murders. The Pune court sentenced him to life imprisonment. Later, Bandu declared himself the leader of the gang and started extorting 'hafta' from local vendors.

Andekar family's political connections

Bandu Andekar was operating the gang while his brothers, Udaykant and Ramakant, won the PMC corporator election. Additionally, Bandu's wife, Rajashree Andekar, won civic elections twice in 2007 and 2012. His son Vanraj Andekar won the civic election in 2017 on the NCP ticket.

Criminal history of the Andekar gang and family members

Police have filed multiple cases against the Andekar gang over the years: Bandu Andekar – 17 cases since 1981 under murder, riots, extortion, MCOCA and Arms Act; Krushnaraj Suryakant Andekar – eight cases; Shivam Andekar – five cases, among others.

Extortion from fish market vendors

From 2012 onwards, the gang began extorting protection money from vendors under the guise of offering safety from PMC encroachment drives. Taking advantage of their criminal and political influence, gang members demanded over ₹50,000 per vendor monthly, collecting more than ₹40 lakh per month from the fish market alone.

Police action

Nikhil Pingale, DCP (Crime), told The Free Press Journal that 15 people are currently in jail in connection with the Ayush Komkar murder case. Over 70 vendors have lodged complaints regarding the gang's criminal activities, and further complaints are expected. The illegal activities of the Andekar gang remain under police scrutiny, serving as a strict warning to other criminals in the area.