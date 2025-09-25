 Nashik: ‘Writers Must Champion Inequality,’ Says Poet Kumar Ambuj On Receiving 13th Kusumagraj National Literary Award
The 13th 'Kusumagraj National Literary Award -2024' given by Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University was presented to poet Kumar Ambuj at the Visakha Hall of the Kusumagraj Memorial

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
A poet has a different alternative world based on freedom, equality, and fraternity. However, his literature, which is more created by pain than the reality and happiness of real life, is more relevant and touching. Even such a poet, always drawing attention to inequality, asserted that it is in the interest of a civilised and tasteful society to sit on the opposite bench than any power, asserted senior Hindi poet Kumar Ambuj here.

The 13th 'Kusumagraj National Literary Award -2024' given by Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University was presented to poet Kumar Ambuj at the Visakha Hall of the Kusumagraj Memorial here. The award consisted of a cheque of one lakh rupees, a certificate, and a badge. 

He was speaking while responding to the felicitation at that time. On this occasion, the chairman of the program and the Vice Chancellor of the Open University, Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jogendrasinh Bisen, Chairman of the Selection Committee, Prof. Chandrakant Patil, Head of the Kusumagraj Department, Dr Dilip Dhondge, Acting Registrar, Dr Govind Katlakute, etc., were present on the platform.

Poet Kumar Ambuj further said that any writer-poet is satisfied that his writings are read in other languages and appreciated in their own way, and that support always gives strength for further writing. He also said that it is an honour for us to receive an award in the name of poet Kusumagraj in his own land.

Speaking from the chair, Hon. Vice Chancellor of the Open University, Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, said that the writings of Sant Dnyaneshwar, who wrote humanistic writings like 'Pasayadaan', can be seen in the literature of poet Kusumagraj. It is seen that poet Kumar Ambuj is carrying forward the same tradition. 

The chairman of the award selection committee, Prof. Chandrakant Patil, said with experience that he has repeatedly felt that this award, given by the Open University in the name of poet Shrestha Kusumagraj, has more importance at the national level.

In the introduction, the head of the Kusumagraj Department, Dr Dilip Dhondge, said that due to this award, a bridge of harmony is being built between the Marathi language and different languages of India every year. He also read out the award certificate. Dr Gorakh Thorat, a member of the award selection committee, read out the Marathi translation of the poem by poet Kumar Ambuj.

