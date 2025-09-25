Nashik Birhad Protest Suffers Setback As Bombay HC Denies Protection To Workers With Less Than 10 Years Service

Bombay High Court | File

The Birhad agitation that has been going on in Nashik for the last three months has been dealt a big blow with the Bombay High Court's clarification that no protection will be given to those with less than ten years of service. The high court has said that daily wage and hourly wage employees who have not completed ten years of service will not be given protection.

The Birhad agitation has been going on in front of the Tribal Commissionerate of Nashik for the last three months. No solution has been reached on it. A total of eight petitions have been filed by the agitators in the court. During the hearing on it, the court made the above observation. It will be mandatory for teachers who have served on an hourly basis for ten consecutive years to pass the TET exam in the next two years.

However, if the concerned teachers do not fulfil that criterion now, their service will end on September 2, 2027.

The petitioners who have completed ten years of service and who do not fall under the teaching category will be considered, subject to the availability of permanent vacancies. If any petitioner is found ineligible, the court has directed the tribal department to issue an order to that effect to the petitioner concerned, giving reasons.