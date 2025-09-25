65 Villages In Nashik Reel Under Heavy Rain; Cotton, Maize, Onion Crops Worst Hit |

The heavy rains across the state have brought tears to the eyes of farmers. Nashik district has also not been spared from this disaster. According to administrative data, as many as 65 villages have been affected by the heavy rains that occurred for two consecutive days four days ago.

The main crops of the district, including onions, maize and cotton, have been hit the hardest by the rains. According to preliminary estimates, crops on fourteen thousand hectares have been damaged in the district. The affected farmers will now expect government help.

Since it has been raining continuously since last May, a situation similar to a wet drought has arisen in the state. Thousands of hectares of farmland have been submerged due to the rains, creating a dire situation for farmers. Varun Raja rained heavily in the months of August and September. The rains that occurred four days ago (Monday and Tuesday) have once again brought tears to the eyes of farmers.

Due to heavy rains in talukas like Malegaon, Nandgaon, Surgana, Igatpuri, and other places, the crops in the fields went underwater. According to sources in the agriculture department, there has been large-scale damage to the crops in all four talukas.

The process of crop damage assessment is being completed in this regard. However, the affected farmers had expected that the compensation would be paid immediately.

The damage suffered is as follows ...

Crop damage (hectares)

Cotton 5119

Maize 4631

Onion 2195

Bajra/others 1753

Pomegranate 99

Soybean 05