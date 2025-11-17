Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set Up | Sourced

Taking a precautionary measure against the deadly leopard attacks in Pune's Junnar division, the Maharashtra government has granted permission for leopard sterilisation in the region, said Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday.

Addressing the media, Minister Naik said one of the reasons behind the increased leopard attacks in Junnar and Shirur is that the empty lands in the area have now turned into fields with sugarcane, vegetables and water, leading to the creation of a forest-like situation that attracts wild animals.

Earlier, the region had only small wildlife such as hares, wolves and foxes, which kept leopards away. But over time, as the environment changed, leopards began entering the area and have now started breeding. After sugarcane cutting, leopard attacks have increased.

However, for the prevention of leopard attacks, major steps have been taken by the government, added Naik.

"The number of cages to catch leopards will be increased from 200 to 1,000. Goats will be used as bait, and awareness programmes will be launched to educate villagers," he said.

Naik also suggested that releasing goats into the forest area reduces leopard intrusions into villages. However, many times animal lovers object to using animals as bait. “We will also look into it,” he said.

"Furthermore, AI cameras will be installed, and whenever a leopard is seen, a siren will ring to alert nearby villagers. A special system worth ₹11 crore will be set up in Pune district. Similar systems will be installed in Ahmednagar and Nashik. Villagers will be trained and made aware of safety measures. Additionally, a few leopards will be shifted to Vantara (Forest Academy) in the next 10–12 days," Naik added.

Minister Naik highlighted that Ahmednagar district has only 9 per cent forest area, which makes the problem worse. "In Tadoba, new types of bamboo will be planted, and a 60-foot wall will be built. Bamboo will be harvested every three years. New measures will be reviewed after six months, and further decisions will be taken after discussions with local residents. The common plan will be the same for Ahmednagar and Nashik," he concluded.