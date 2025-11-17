 Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set Up
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set Up

Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set Up

Addressing the media, Minister Ganesh Naik said one of the reasons behind the increased leopard attacks in Junnar and Shirur is that the empty lands in the area have now turned into fields with sugarcane, vegetables and water, leading to the creation of a forest-like situation that attracts wild animals

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set Up | Sourced

Taking a precautionary measure against the deadly leopard attacks in Pune's Junnar division, the Maharashtra government has granted permission for leopard sterilisation in the region, said Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday.

Addressing the media, Minister Naik said one of the reasons behind the increased leopard attacks in Junnar and Shirur is that the empty lands in the area have now turned into fields with sugarcane, vegetables and water, leading to the creation of a forest-like situation that attracts wild animals.

Read Also
Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Get 4 More Lanes; Project To Cost ₹14,260 Crore
article-image

Earlier, the region had only small wildlife such as hares, wolves and foxes, which kept leopards away. But over time, as the environment changed, leopards began entering the area and have now started breeding. After sugarcane cutting, leopard attacks have increased.

However, for the prevention of leopard attacks, major steps have been taken by the government, added Naik.

FPJ Shorts
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What The Tribunal Said During Hearing
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What The Tribunal Said During Hearing

"The number of cages to catch leopards will be increased from 200 to 1,000. Goats will be used as bait, and awareness programmes will be launched to educate villagers," he said.  

Read Also
Pune: Rumble Strips, Speed Cameras And 40 Kmph Limit To Tackle Navale Bridge Accidents
article-image

Naik also suggested that releasing goats into the forest area reduces leopard intrusions into villages. However, many times animal lovers object to using animals as bait. “We will also look into it,” he said.

"Furthermore, AI cameras will be installed, and whenever a leopard is seen, a siren will ring to alert nearby villagers. A special system worth ₹11 crore will be set up in Pune district. Similar systems will be installed in Ahmednagar and Nashik. Villagers will be trained and made aware of safety measures. Additionally, a few leopards will be shifted to Vantara (Forest Academy) in the next 10–12 days," Naik added.

Minister Naik highlighted that Ahmednagar district has only 9 per cent forest area, which makes the problem worse. "In Tadoba, new types of bamboo will be planted, and a 60-foot wall will be built. Bamboo will be harvested every three years. New measures will be reviewed after six months, and further decisions will be taken after discussions with local residents. The common plan will be the same for Ahmednagar and Nashik," he concluded.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set...

Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set...

Pune: Hadapsar Railway Terminal 90% Complete, Trial Runs Begin; Set To Open By Jan 2026

Pune: Hadapsar Railway Terminal 90% Complete, Trial Runs Begin; Set To Open By Jan 2026

Pune: 5 Accident Black Spots Identified On Katraj Tunnel-Navale Bridge Stretch

Pune: 5 Accident Black Spots Identified On Katraj Tunnel-Navale Bridge Stretch

Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area

Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area

Pune: Connecting Trust To Host 3-Day International Conference On Suicide Prevention From November...

Pune: Connecting Trust To Host 3-Day International Conference On Suicide Prevention From November...