Pune: Rumble Strips, Speed Cameras And 40 Kmph Limit To Tackle Navale Bridge Accidents

The Pune Municipal Corporation has taken steps to curb accidents at the Navale Bridge. Accordingly, PMC has decided to install 'rumble strips' to limit the speed of vehicles between Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge.

Good quality rumble strips will be installed every five hundred meters on this road. The Municipal Corporation administration expressed confidence that this will curb accidents in this area.

This comes after the tragic accident on the Navale Bridge, which claimed the lives of eight people in a container mishap. A container driver going from Satara to Mumbai lost control of his vehicle, and alleged the truck’s brakes failed, leading to a horrific accident near Navale Bridge on Thursday. Eight people died in the fire that broke out when the container hit 10 to 12 vehicles. While around 15 people were seriously injured. After this accident, the question of the safety of drivers commuting through this area has come to the fore.

Due to the steep slope on this road, accidents occur on this road every month or every two months. Many people lost their lives in an accident near the Navale bridge a few months ago.

In the wake of the accident near the Naval Bridge, a meeting was held at the Municipal Corporation on Friday. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Additional Police Commissioner Manoj Patil and officers from various departments of the Municipal Corporation were present at the meeting.

“Due to the steep slope near the Navale bridge, the speed of heavy vehicles cannot be controlled. Due to this, it has been revealed that most of the accidents occur. Therefore, it has been decided to install a rumble strip at a distance of five hundred meters on this road to control the speed of vehicles,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram while talking to reporters.

Ram added that measures will be taken in three phases to reduce the number of accidents on this road. These include installing LED boards, taking punitive action by the police on speeding vehicles, and reducing the speed of vehicles from 60 kilometres to 40 kilometres. Planning to install speed measuring systems and cameras on these roads. Also, it was decided in the meeting to take action against those who park vehicles illegally on the roads. Senior officers of the traffic police will give necessary instructions to their employees.

Work on four service roads to be completed in six months

The work on four service roads must be completed to relieve motorists from the traffic jams on the Pune-Bengaluru highway between the new Katraj tunnel and Hinjawadi. After the opening of these service roads, traffic jams on the highway will reduce.

“Two-wheeler drivers and motorists living in nearby areas will start using the service roads; as a result, traffic jams will likely be resolved. It is necessary to prepare the service roads between Balewadi and Katraj. For this, some land will have to be acquired. For this, a study is also underway to provide TDR, FSI and cash compensation to the owners of the land concerned,” said Ram while adding that efforts are being made to complete the work on the four service roads in six months.