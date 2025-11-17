 Realty Firm Gera Developments Will Invest ₹1,100 Crore To Develop New Housing Project In Pune, Company Steps Into Wellness-Centric Home Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRealty Firm Gera Developments Will Invest ₹1,100 Crore To Develop New Housing Project In Pune, Company Steps Into Wellness-Centric Home Project

Realty Firm Gera Developments Will Invest ₹1,100 Crore To Develop New Housing Project In Pune, Company Steps Into Wellness-Centric Home Project

"From child-centric to wellness-centric Homes, Gera Developments continues its journey of transforming homes from static spaces to intuitive ecosystems," said Managing Director of Pune-based Gera Developments, Rohit. He noted that the construction cost of a wellness-centric project would be higher than that of a regular housing project. Gera Developments has a presence in Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Gera Developments will invest about Rs 1,100 crore to develop a new housing project in Pune as part of its expansion plan.In an interview with PTI, Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Pune-based Gera Developments Pvt Ltd, said the company has entered into wellness-centric homes, starting with an 8-acre upcoming project in Pune."We have roped in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Gera's WellnessCentric Homes," he added.

Elaborating on the first wellness-centric project, Rohit said the company will develop around 1,000 flats in the two phases of this 8-acre project.In the first phase, the company will launch around 500 units for sale, with a starting rate of around Rs 1.25 crore per unit.Asked about the project cost, Rohit said the investment would be around Rs 1,100 crore, including land.

Read Also
Gera Realty Report On Pune Mkt Released
article-image

The land cost is fully paid, and the company plans to meet the construction cost from internal accruals."We are planning to develop six more wellness-centric housing projects within the next few years," said Rohit.In the first wellness-centric housing project, residents will have access to yoga and pilates sessions, aqua aerobics, nutrition consultations, personal fitness coaching and community wellness initiatives delivered through partnerships with wellness experts.

"From child-centric to wellness-centric Homes, Gera Developments continues its journey of transforming homes from static spaces to intuitive ecosystems that enable residents to thrive," said Rohit.He noted that the construction cost of a wellness-centric project would be slightly higher than that of a regular housing project.Gera Developments has a presence in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru property markets.At present, five projects are under construction, of which four are housing.

FPJ Shorts
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Jakson Group Kickstarts ₹8,000-Crore Investment To Set Up 6 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Facility In Madhya Pradesh
Jakson Group Kickstarts ₹8,000-Crore Investment To Set Up 6 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Facility In Madhya Pradesh
Gold Prices To Remain Volatile In The Coming Week, May Find Support As Focus Shifts To Key US Economic Data Releases, For Fresh Signals On Interest Rate Decision: Analysts
Gold Prices To Remain Volatile In The Coming Week, May Find Support As Focus Shifts To Key US Economic Data Releases, For Fresh Signals On Interest Rate Decision: Analysts

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jakson Group Kickstarts ₹8,000-Crore Investment To Set Up 6 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing...

Jakson Group Kickstarts ₹8,000-Crore Investment To Set Up 6 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing...

Gold Prices To Remain Volatile In The Coming Week, May Find Support As Focus Shifts To Key US...

Gold Prices To Remain Volatile In The Coming Week, May Find Support As Focus Shifts To Key US...

Realty Firm Gera Developments Will Invest ₹1,100 Crore To Develop New Housing Project In Pune,...

Realty Firm Gera Developments Will Invest ₹1,100 Crore To Develop New Housing Project In Pune,...

NCLT 'Without Looking Into Materials On Record' Has Concluded That The JC World Hospitality's...

NCLT 'Without Looking Into Materials On Record' Has Concluded That The JC World Hospitality's...

Supreme Court To Hear Interim Pleas Of Employees Seeking Payment Of Pending Salaries From Sahara...

Supreme Court To Hear Interim Pleas Of Employees Seeking Payment Of Pending Salaries From Sahara...