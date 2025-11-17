 Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTrump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

US President Donald Trump has backed a proposal to impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on countries continuing trade with Russia—putting India, Russia’s second-largest oil buyer, under direct pressure. Such a policy could disrupt India’s energy imports, raise costs, and strain its diplomatic balancing act amid rising global geopolitical tension.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Trump’s Explosive 500 percent Tariff Proposal . | File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves across global markets after declaring support for a law that could impose extremely heavy sanctions—or up to 500 percent import tariffs—on any country that continues trading with Russia. This includes energy purchases, making India one of the biggest targets of this proposed policy.

Trump stated clearly that any nation conducting business with Russia would face 'very heavy sanctions,' and even Iran could be added to the list. The objective is to weaken Russia’s economic capabilities and push toward an end to the Ukraine conflict.

Where This Sudden Flashpoint Came From

Trump revealed that Republican lawmakers are drafting a bill aimed at penalizing countries importing Russian energy products. Under this bill, any such imports could attract tariffs as high as 500 percent. India and China—Russia’s two largest energy clients—are expected to be the most impacted.

FPJ Shorts
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans
Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To Be Sourced From US Gulf Coast
Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To Be Sourced From US Gulf Coast
Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes
Read Also
What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here
article-image

India has recently increased its intake of Russian crude oil, coal, and petroleum products. The US already has certain penalties and tariffs on India due to its purchase of discounted Russian crude, and the new bill signals an escalation of this pressure.

Why India Is Directly in the Crosshairs

India is Russia’s second-largest energy buyer. According to CREA’s October data, India imported €3.1 billion worth of Russian fuel—primarily crude oil (81 percent), followed by coal (11 percent) and oil products (7 percent). China remains at the top with €5.8 billion.

If the 500 percent tariff becomes law, India could face one of the largest economic impacts globally.

Read Also
Trump Hints At Major Tariff Cut On India, Trade Tensions To Ease As US Signals Positive Shift In...
article-image

Trump has earlier imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on some Indian imports, including a 25 percent penalty directly linked to cheap Russian oil purchases. Despite ongoing US-India discussions, no new agreement has been reached.

India’s Dilemma: Cheap Oil vs. Geopolitical Pressure

While Trump claims PM Modi assured him that oil imports from Russia would be reduced, the data contradicts that. India actually increased Russian oil imports by 11 percent in October, with private refiners contributing two-thirds of the purchases.

India maintains that its priority is protecting domestic consumers and that it will buy oil from wherever it is most affordable. Sudden changes, it says, are unrealistic given its energy needs.

Read Also
No Sanctions On Russian Oil; India Will Keep Buying; Safeguarding Energy Needs Is Government’s Top...
article-image

India’s Response: Diversifying Energy Sources

Acknowledging rising pressure, India has accelerated diversification. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced a major deal for 2.2 MTPA LPG from the US, representing 10 percent of India’s total LPG imports—its first structured LPG contract from the US Gulf Coast.

The government insists that its focus is on ensuring secure, affordable fuel for Indian households.

What Lies Ahead for India?

If the 500 percent tariff is implemented:

- India–US trade relations could suffer a major setback.

- Cheap Russian oil may become unviable, driving up domestic fuel prices.

- India will push further diversification—toward the US, Middle East, and Africa.

- Global pressure on India’s Russia ties will intensify.

However, India is unlikely to abruptly halt Russian oil purchases, as doing so would risk inflation and economic instability at home.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To...

Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To...

Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

CNG Becomes Costlier Across NCR, IGL Hikes Prices Across NCR, Here's Why The Price Hike Matters

CNG Becomes Costlier Across NCR, IGL Hikes Prices Across NCR, Here's Why The Price Hike Matters

Kings Infra Ventures Announces Signing Of Agreement With Andhra Pradesh Government To Develop...

Kings Infra Ventures Announces Signing Of Agreement With Andhra Pradesh Government To Develop...