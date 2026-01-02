 98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI

98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI

RBI reports that 98.41% of Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned since the May 2023 withdrawal announcement. Value in circulation dropped from Rs 3.56 lakh crore to Rs 5,669 crore by December 31, 2025. Facilities for deposit/exchange remain available at RBI offices and via India Post. The notes continue to be legal tender.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said 98.41 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned. The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

"The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 5,669 crore at the close of business on December 31, 2025," it said.

Read Also
Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures &...
article-image

Thus, 98.41 per cent of the high-value banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have since been returned. A facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country up to October 7, 2023. From October 9, 2023, the RBI's 19 Issue Offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Apart from this, members of the public are sending Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts, an official statement said. The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, the RBI said, stressing that the bills continue to be legal tender. 

FPJ Shorts
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action
PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition
PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI

98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI

PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition

PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition

HUDCO Sanctions Over ₹46,000 Crore Loans In Q3, 9-Month Total Hits ₹1.39 Lakh Crore

HUDCO Sanctions Over ₹46,000 Crore Loans In Q3, 9-Month Total Hits ₹1.39 Lakh Crore

India's Steel Prices Hit 5-Year Low In 2025 Despite Strong Demand: Tata Steel CEO

India's Steel Prices Hit 5-Year Low In 2025 Despite Strong Demand: Tata Steel CEO

Honda Cars India Reports 3.6% Rise In December Domestic Sales To 5,807 Units

Honda Cars India Reports 3.6% Rise In December Domestic Sales To 5,807 Units