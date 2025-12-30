Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures & Working Days

RBI releases January 2026 bank holiday calendar. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the state-wise bank holiday list for January 2026, showing several public and regional holidays during the month. These holidays are not the same across the country, which means banks may be closed in some states while remaining open in others on the same day.

Customers should note that on bank holidays, branch-based services such as cheque clearing and counter transactions will not be available. However, digital services like net banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATM services will continue to function normally.

Are banks closed on New Year’s Day?

Many customers are unsure whether banks will be open on January 1, 2026 (New Year’s Day). According to the RBI calendar, banks will be closed only in select cities, including Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong. In the rest of India, banks will operate as usual.

Key regional holidays in January

On January 2, banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram due to New Year celebrations and Mannam Jayanthi, which marks the birth anniversary of social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan.

Banks will be shut in Aizawl, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Kanpur on January 3 to observe the birthday of Hazrat Ali.

January 12, observed as National Youth Day to mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, will see bank closures in Kanpur and Lucknow.

On January 14, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Itanagar for Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. The next day, January 15, banks will remain shut in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad and Vijayawada due to harvest festivals like Pongal and Makara Sankranti.

Tamil Nadu-specific and national holidays

Banks in Chennai will be closed on January 16 and 17 for Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal, both important cultural events in Tamil Nadu.

On January 23, banks will be shut in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Chennai to observe Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, Saraswati Puja and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

Finally, on January 26, banks will remain closed across India on account of Republic Day.

Bank working hours

Most public sector banks operate between 10 am and 4 pm, while private banks usually function from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Timings may vary slightly depending on the bank and branch.