 13 Holidays Lined Up In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed Across Multiple States, Here’s What The RBI Calendar Shows
13 Holidays Lined Up In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed Across Multiple States, Here's What The RBI Calendar Shows

13 Holidays Lined Up In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed Across Multiple States, Here’s What The RBI Calendar Shows

Bank holidays in December 2025 vary across states due to festivals, regional observances and year-end celebrations. Key closures include Christmas week holidays, state inauguration events, cultural festivals, and remembrance days. Checking the state-wise holiday list is essential to avoid inconvenience when planning bank visits during the month.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
December Brings Multiple Bank Holidays Across India. | File

Mumbai: The month of December is packed with festivals, regional celebrations, and important state-specific observances. Because of this, banks across India will remain closed on several different days, and the schedule varies widely by state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a monthly list of bank holidays to ensure customers can plan their branch visits without inconvenience. Here is the complete, easy-to-understand guide to all bank holidays in December 2025.

Why December Has So Many Bank Holidays

December includes a mix of regional observances like State Inauguration Day, Indigenous Faith Day, and Goa Liberation Day, along with major national holidays such as Christmas. Many northeastern states also have unique cultural celebrations like Losoong/Namsoong and Imoinu Iratpa, which add to the list of state-specific closures.

Key Bank Holidays in the First Half of December

December 1: Banks closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

December 3: Banks closed in Goa for Feast of St. Francis Xavier.

December 12: Banks shut in Meghalaya for the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

December 18: Banks closed in Meghalaya again for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham.

Important Mid-December Holidays

December 19: Banks shut in Goa for Goa Liberation Day.

December 20 & 22: Banks in Sikkim closed for the Losoong/Namsoong festival.

Christmas Week Brings Multiple Closures

December 24: Banks closed in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for Christmas Eve.

December 25: Nationwide bank holiday for Christmas.

December 26: Banks shut in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for post-Christmas celebrations.

December 27: Banks closed in Nagaland for extended Christmas observance.

Year-End Holidays

December 30: Banks closed in Meghalaya for the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31: Banks closed in Mizoram and Manipur for New Year’s Eve and the Imoinu Iratpa festival.

