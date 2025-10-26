 Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details
On October 27, banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will remain closed for Chhath Puja. However, banking services in Delhi and Mumbai will function normally. RBI’s pre-declared holiday list outlines regional closures based on state-specific festivals.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Bank Holidays on Chhath Puja. |

New Delhi: The festive season is coming to an end, and Chhath Puja celebrations are underway. As the festival continues for the next two days, banks in several states will remain closed due to the festivities. If you are planning to visit a bank, it’s advisable to first check the bank holiday status in your city before heading out.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of bank holidays in advance, specifying which states and cities will observe closures on particular days. Hence, checking the official RBI list before planning any banking tasks is essential.

article-image

Banks Closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

Tomorrow, October 27 (Monday), banks will remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on account of Chhath Puja. Residents of these states are advised not to plan any in-branch banking visits on this day.

article-image

Banks in Delhi and Mumbai to Remain Open

In contrast, banks in Delhi and Mumbai will remain open on October 27 and 28. Chhath Puja is not listed as a bank holiday in these cities, so normal banking operations will continue as usual.

