Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details

Bank Holidays on Chhath Puja. |

New Delhi: The festive season is coming to an end, and Chhath Puja celebrations are underway. As the festival continues for the next two days, banks in several states will remain closed due to the festivities. If you are planning to visit a bank, it’s advisable to first check the bank holiday status in your city before heading out.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of bank holidays in advance, specifying which states and cities will observe closures on particular days. Hence, checking the official RBI list before planning any banking tasks is essential.

Banks Closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

Tomorrow, October 27 (Monday), banks will remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on account of Chhath Puja. Residents of these states are advised not to plan any in-branch banking visits on this day.

Banks in Delhi and Mumbai to Remain Open

In contrast, banks in Delhi and Mumbai will remain open on October 27 and 28. Chhath Puja is not listed as a bank holiday in these cities, so normal banking operations will continue as usual.