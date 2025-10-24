Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The List

Bank Holidays on Chhath Puja. |

Mumbai: Preparations for Chhath Puja are in full swing across the country. The festival not only symbolizes deep devotion but also strengthens family and social bonds. On this occasion, several cities will observe bank holidays. So, if you have any urgent banking work, it’s best to complete it in advance.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday Calendar, banks will remain closed in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi on Monday, October 27, 2025, for the evening Arghya of Chhath Puja. On October 28, banks in Patna and Ranchi will again be closed. This means that residents of Bihar and Jharkhand will face a two-day bank shutdown, affecting offline transactions and branch-related activities.

How to Manage During Bank Holidays

Festival-related bank closures often cause inconvenience, but there’s no need to worry. Most banking services are now available online. If you need to deposit or withdraw cash, submit a cheque, or visit a branch for official work, try to complete it before the holidays begin.

Online Banking Will Remain Operational

Despite the bank closures, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will continue to function smoothly. You can easily make IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS payments and transfers from home. Additionally, ATMs will remain operational, allowing cash withdrawals, balance checks, and mini statements. Thus, even though physical branches will remain closed, digital banking ensures uninterrupted access to essential financial services.

Four-Day Festival of Sun Worship

This year, Chhath Puja celebrations will begin on October 25 and continue for four days. The festival is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, symbolizing gratitude and devotion. Devotees observe strict fasting and rituals to pray for their family’s prosperity and well-being. The festival is celebrated with great grandeur in Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the Terai regions of Nepal.