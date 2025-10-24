 Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The List

Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The List

Banks in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will remain closed on October 27–28, 2025, for Chhath Puja. However, online banking, UPI, and ATM services will operate as usual.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Bank Holidays on Chhath Puja. |

Mumbai: Preparations for Chhath Puja are in full swing across the country. The festival not only symbolizes deep devotion but also strengthens family and social bonds. On this occasion, several cities will observe bank holidays. So, if you have any urgent banking work, it’s best to complete it in advance.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday Calendar, banks will remain closed in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi on Monday, October 27, 2025, for the evening Arghya of Chhath Puja. On October 28, banks in Patna and Ranchi will again be closed. This means that residents of Bihar and Jharkhand will face a two-day bank shutdown, affecting offline transactions and branch-related activities.

Read Also
Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On...
article-image

How to Manage During Bank Holidays

Festival-related bank closures often cause inconvenience, but there’s no need to worry. Most banking services are now available online. If you need to deposit or withdraw cash, submit a cheque, or visit a branch for official work, try to complete it before the holidays begin.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
'Every Chat, Every Call Being Tracked': Warns BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
'Every Chat, Every Call Being Tracked': Warns BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
NIOS Certificates Recognised Equally, AICTE Warns Colleges Against Discrimination
NIOS Certificates Recognised Equally, AICTE Warns Colleges Against Discrimination
Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck; Netizens Call It AI-Generated
Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck; Netizens Call It AI-Generated

Online Banking Will Remain Operational

Despite the bank closures, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will continue to function smoothly. You can easily make IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS payments and transfers from home. Additionally, ATMs will remain operational, allowing cash withdrawals, balance checks, and mini statements. Thus, even though physical branches will remain closed, digital banking ensures uninterrupted access to essential financial services.

Read Also
Banking Nomination Law Act, 2025 To See Key Provisions Coming Into Effect From November 1
article-image

Four-Day Festival of Sun Worship

This year, Chhath Puja celebrations will begin on October 25 and continue for four days. The festival is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, symbolizing gratitude and devotion. Devotees observe strict fasting and rituals to pray for their family’s prosperity and well-being. The festival is celebrated with great grandeur in Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the Terai regions of Nepal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Missed The Exam, But Not The Opportunity': Nandan Nilekani On Co-Founding Infosys

'I Missed The Exam, But Not The Opportunity': Nandan Nilekani On Co-Founding Infosys

Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The...

Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The...

Piyush Pandey Gave Indian Advertising 'Swadeshi' Swagger: Gautam Adani

Piyush Pandey Gave Indian Advertising 'Swadeshi' Swagger: Gautam Adani

Who Was Piyush Pandey? Architect Of Indian Advertising Known For Iconic Fevicol And Cadbury Ad...

Who Was Piyush Pandey? Architect Of Indian Advertising Known For Iconic Fevicol And Cadbury Ad...

Midwest IPO Debuts With Strong Premium, Shares List 9% Above Issue Price

Midwest IPO Debuts With Strong Premium, Shares List 9% Above Issue Price