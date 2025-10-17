 Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On Dhanteras
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On Dhanteras

Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On Dhanteras

On October 18, banks will remain closed only in Assam due to Kati Bihu. Despite Dhanteras being celebrated nationwide, banks will operate normally in all other states including major cities.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
October Brings Multiple Bank Holidays Across India. | File

Mumbai: The festive season is underway, and with Diwali approaching, various regions in India are observing different bank holidays throughout the month of October. If you have any plans to visit the bank during this period, it's important to check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official bank holiday list. The RBI releases this list in advance, specifying the dates and regions where banks will remain closed.

Bank Holiday on October 18

Talking specifically about Saturday, October 18, the RBI has declared a bank holiday only in the state of Assam. If you are a resident of Assam and are planning a visit to the bank tomorrow, be informed that banks will remain closed in the state.

Read Also
Will Banks Remain Closed On Monday Due To Ahoi Vrat?, Check RBI’s October Holiday List Before...
article-image

Why Is There a Holiday in Assam?

FPJ Shorts
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Shares Make Flat Market Debut At Par With ₹106 Issue Price, Bounce Back To 5%
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Shares Make Flat Market Debut At Par With ₹106 Issue Price, Bounce Back To 5%
Gold Hits ₹1.31 Lakh, Silver Nears ₹1.70 Lakh — What's Driving This Record-Breaking Rally? Know Here
Gold Hits ₹1.31 Lakh, Silver Nears ₹1.70 Lakh — What's Driving This Record-Breaking Rally? Know Here
Mumbai: BMC Clerk Duped Of ₹5.46 Lakh In Online Shopping Fraud; Scammers Posed As Meesho Executives And Tricked Victim Via QR Code
Mumbai: BMC Clerk Duped Of ₹5.46 Lakh In Online Shopping Fraud; Scammers Posed As Meesho Executives And Tricked Victim Via QR Code
Viral Video: DU Professor Slapped By DUSU Joint Secretary At Ambedkar College; Teachers’ Bodies Demand Action
Viral Video: DU Professor Slapped By DUSU Joint Secretary At Ambedkar College; Teachers’ Bodies Demand Action

The reason for the holiday in Assam is the celebration of Kati Bihu, a significant regional festival. Kati Bihu is an agricultural festival celebrated after the paddy transplantation period. On this day, farmers pray for a good harvest and light lamps in fields and near holy basil plants, marking a period of hope and devotion.

Read Also
Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List...
article-image

What About Dhanteras? Are Banks Closed?

Although Dhanteras is also being celebrated on October 18, it is not a nationwide bank holiday. Banks will remain open in all other parts of the country, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. So, except for Assam, you can expect regular banking services across India on this day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Hits ₹1.31 Lakh, Silver Nears ₹1.70 Lakh — What's Driving This Record-Breaking Rally?...

Gold Hits ₹1.31 Lakh, Silver Nears ₹1.70 Lakh — What's Driving This Record-Breaking Rally?...

Gold & Silver Prices In India Soar To New Record Highs, Market Witnessing “Fear Of Missing Out”...

Gold & Silver Prices In India Soar To New Record Highs, Market Witnessing “Fear Of Missing Out”...

Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On...

Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On...

GST Reforms Boosting Profits For Traders & Consumers, Spurring Demand & Resulting In Higher Sales...

GST Reforms Boosting Profits For Traders & Consumers, Spurring Demand & Resulting In Higher Sales...

Rupee Rises 21 Paise To 87.75 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By Softer American Currency & RBI...

Rupee Rises 21 Paise To 87.75 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By Softer American Currency & RBI...