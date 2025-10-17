Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On Dhanteras

October Brings Multiple Bank Holidays Across India. | File

Mumbai: The festive season is underway, and with Diwali approaching, various regions in India are observing different bank holidays throughout the month of October. If you have any plans to visit the bank during this period, it's important to check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official bank holiday list. The RBI releases this list in advance, specifying the dates and regions where banks will remain closed.

Bank Holiday on October 18

Talking specifically about Saturday, October 18, the RBI has declared a bank holiday only in the state of Assam. If you are a resident of Assam and are planning a visit to the bank tomorrow, be informed that banks will remain closed in the state.

Why Is There a Holiday in Assam?

The reason for the holiday in Assam is the celebration of Kati Bihu, a significant regional festival. Kati Bihu is an agricultural festival celebrated after the paddy transplantation period. On this day, farmers pray for a good harvest and light lamps in fields and near holy basil plants, marking a period of hope and devotion.

What About Dhanteras? Are Banks Closed?

Although Dhanteras is also being celebrated on October 18, it is not a nationwide bank holiday. Banks will remain open in all other parts of the country, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. So, except for Assam, you can expect regular banking services across India on this day.