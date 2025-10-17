Havells Q2 Profit Rises 18.86% To ₹318.28 Crore

Havells | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Friday reported a 18.86 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 318.28 crore in the September quarter of 2025-26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 267.77 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations was up 5.28 per cent to Rs 4,779.33 crore in the September quarter of this financial year. It was at Rs 4,539.31 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also up 5 per cent to Rs 4,865.59 crore.

Havells India's total expenses were up 4.37 per cent at Rs 4,455.82 crore in the September quarter of this fiscal.

However, the company's total income, in the first half of this fiscal (H1/FY'26) was down nearly 1.2 per cent to Rs 10,390.12 crore.

During the quarter, its switchgears business grew by 8 per cent to Rs 595.54 crore in Q2/FY'26, as against Rs 551.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Cable business grew by 12.35 per cent to Rs 2,028.23 crore in Q2/FY'26.

The Lighting and Fixtures business was up 8.43 per cent at Rs 428.41 crore in Q2/FY'26, as against Rs 395.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, its Electrical Consumer Durables business was down 1.7 per cent to Rs 841.83 crore in Q2/FY'26, as against Rs 856.4 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The Lloyd business was down 18.2 per cent at Rs 482.16 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company's revenue from other segments, which includes products such as motors, solar panels, pumps, water purifiers, and personal grooming appliances, was up nearly 18 per cent at Rs 403.15 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of Havells India on Friday settled at Rs 1,486.20 on BSE, up 0.71 per cent from the previous close.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)