 Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?

Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?

Gold smuggling is rising sharply in India ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, driven by record-high prices, supply shortages, and festive demand. Enforcement agencies are on high alert across key airports.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Gold Prices Touch Record Highs Before Diwali. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Just days before Dhanteras and Diwali, gold prices in India have hit a record high of Rs 1,30,087 per 10 grams in retail. That’s a 67 percent jump this year alone. As prices soar, smuggling activity is also picking up again. Traders and officials say illegal gold imports are becoming more profitable, and smugglers are seizing the opportunity during the festive demand rush.

Why Smuggling Is Back

Last year, gold smuggling had slowed after the government reduced import duty from 15 percent to 6 percent, making official imports more affordable. But this year, the sudden price spike and shortage in supply are giving smugglers a new chance. They can now make a profit of over Rs 11.5 lakh per kilogram by avoiding the 6 percent duty and 3 percent local tax.

Read Also
Gold's Rally To Continue, Prices Likely To Surge Towards $4,500 Per Ounce In Overseas Markets:...
article-image

A Mumbai-based bullion trader told Reuters that as prices keep going up, the risk is worth the reward for illegal traders. Another trader in Chennai said smugglers are now able to sell gold within hours, thanks to high demand and limited official stock.

FPJ Shorts
Howdy! Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Cowboy Look Ahead Of United States Grand Prix; Video
Howdy! Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Cowboy Look Ahead Of United States Grand Prix; Video
Maharashtra News: FDA Seizes Over 8 Lakh Kg Of Unsafe And Substandard Food In Statewide Festive Season Crackdown
Maharashtra News: FDA Seizes Over 8 Lakh Kg Of Unsafe And Substandard Food In Statewide Festive Season Crackdown
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Arrest 2 Bhiwandi Men For Sextortion Of Teen Girl Via Instagram Video Call
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Arrest 2 Bhiwandi Men For Sextortion Of Teen Girl Via Instagram Video Call
MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here
MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

Premiums Soar as Supply Falls Short

Authorised importers and banks are struggling to meet the heavy demand ahead of Diwali. Many jewelers have complained about gold shortages, and the premium on gold has shot up to USD 25 per ounce above official prices — the highest in over 10 years.

A Kolkata jeweler said buyers are looking at gold as a safe option amid global tensions and a weak rupee, which is adding more pressure on the legal supply chain.

Read Also
Gold ETFs Record 6-Fold Jump In September Inflows Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Price Rise: Report
article-image

Agencies Step Up Vigilance

The Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have confirmed a rise in smuggling cases, especially at airports in southern and western India. So far this fiscal year, authorities have already seized 2.6 metric tons of smuggled gold and registered over 3,000 cases.

Why the Rush Before Dhanteras

In India, Dhanteras and Diwali are seen as very lucky times to buy gold. People believe gold brings prosperity, and the festive and wedding seasons together create the year's highest demand. This tradition, combined with rising prices and a weakening rupee, is pushing smuggling into overdrive again this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press...

GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press...

Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record...

Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record...

Havells Q2 Profit Rises 18.86% To ₹318.28 Crore

Havells Q2 Profit Rises 18.86% To ₹318.28 Crore

Govt Extends Application Window PLI Scheme For White Goods Till November 10

Govt Extends Application Window PLI Scheme For White Goods Till November 10