 Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The Afternoon On October 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMuhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The Afternoon On October 21

Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The Afternoon On October 21

 The 2025 Muhurat Trading session will take place on October 21 from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, marking a rare change as markets open in the afternoon instead of evening.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
As Diwali Approaches, Muhurat Trading Gains Spotlight. | Markets Shine Ahead of Diwali.

Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali 2025, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally. On Friday, both Sensex and Nifty touched new 52-week highs, while the Bank Nifty Index hit an all-time high. With this festive momentum, investor attention has now shifted to the much-awaited Muhurat Trading session — a symbolic and auspicious event marking the beginning of the Hindu financial year.

A Tradition Sees Change After Several Years

This year’s Muhurat Trading session will break from a long-standing tradition. For the first time in years, the special one-hour trading window will be conducted in the afternoon rather than the evening. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will open for a symbolic one-hour session, allowing investors to make auspicious trades on Diwali day.

Read Also
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Know Time, Significance & How It Differs From Regular Market Hours
article-image

In Indian culture, investing during this session is considered a gesture of prosperity and good fortune, with many participants viewing it as the ideal time to start new investments.

FPJ Shorts
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video

Symbolic Start to the Hindu Financial Year

Muhurat Trading is deeply rooted in cultural and financial significance. It marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar, symbolising renewal and prosperity. During this special session, both BSE and NSE open their terminals for normal trading and settlement, although many investors treat it as a ceremonial long-term investment rather than a short-term trade.

Read Also
Stock Market Holiday Calendar: BSE & NSE To Remain Shut On Dhanteras And Diwali — Check Muhurat...
article-image

When Will Muhurat Trading Be Held in 2025?

This year, Diwali will primarily be celebrated across India on October 20, though some regions will observe it on October 21. To avoid confusion, both NSE and BSE have officially confirmed that the Muhurat Trading session for 2025 will be held on October 21.

The trading window will be open from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, marking a shift from the usual evening schedule. The pre-open session will begin earlier, running from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM.

This rare afternoon slot reflects a significant yet thoughtful adjustment to one of India’s most symbolic trading events, blending market enthusiasm with festive spirit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The...

Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The...

New GST Rules: Government Extends Return Filing Deadline, CBIC Issues Official Notification Giving...

New GST Rules: Government Extends Return Filing Deadline, CBIC Issues Official Notification Giving...

India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop...

India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop...

FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four...

FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four...

Record-Breaking Dhanteras Sales 2025, Indians Spend ₹1 Lakh Crore Despite Soaring Gold Prices

Record-Breaking Dhanteras Sales 2025, Indians Spend ₹1 Lakh Crore Despite Soaring Gold Prices