Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The Afternoon On October 21

As Diwali Approaches, Muhurat Trading Gains Spotlight. | Markets Shine Ahead of Diwali.

Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali 2025, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally. On Friday, both Sensex and Nifty touched new 52-week highs, while the Bank Nifty Index hit an all-time high. With this festive momentum, investor attention has now shifted to the much-awaited Muhurat Trading session — a symbolic and auspicious event marking the beginning of the Hindu financial year.

A Tradition Sees Change After Several Years

This year’s Muhurat Trading session will break from a long-standing tradition. For the first time in years, the special one-hour trading window will be conducted in the afternoon rather than the evening. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will open for a symbolic one-hour session, allowing investors to make auspicious trades on Diwali day.

In Indian culture, investing during this session is considered a gesture of prosperity and good fortune, with many participants viewing it as the ideal time to start new investments.

Symbolic Start to the Hindu Financial Year

Muhurat Trading is deeply rooted in cultural and financial significance. It marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar, symbolising renewal and prosperity. During this special session, both BSE and NSE open their terminals for normal trading and settlement, although many investors treat it as a ceremonial long-term investment rather than a short-term trade.

When Will Muhurat Trading Be Held in 2025?

This year, Diwali will primarily be celebrated across India on October 20, though some regions will observe it on October 21. To avoid confusion, both NSE and BSE have officially confirmed that the Muhurat Trading session for 2025 will be held on October 21.

The trading window will be open from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, marking a shift from the usual evening schedule. The pre-open session will begin earlier, running from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM.

This rare afternoon slot reflects a significant yet thoughtful adjustment to one of India’s most symbolic trading events, blending market enthusiasm with festive spirit.