New GST Rules: Government Extends Return Filing Deadline, CBIC Issues Official Notification Giving Five Extra Days

Government Announces Extension for GST Return Filing. | Representational Image

New Delhi: In a major relief for taxpayers, the government has extended the deadline for filing the GSTR-3B tax payment form. As per the latest announcement by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), taxpayers can now file their returns until October 25, 2025. The decision was taken on October 19, and the official notification has already been issued, providing a five-day extension for return submissions.

Previous Deadline Was October 20

Originally, the last date for filing GSTR-3B for the month of September and the July–September quarter was October 20. However, considering the festive season and the Diwali holidays, the government has extended the due date by five days to ease the compliance burden on taxpayers.

The CBIC confirmed the development through an official post on its ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account, stating, “@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline.” This move has been welcomed by businesses and professionals who were anticipating an extension due to the festive schedule.

What Is GSTR-3B?

GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that must be filed by all GST-registered taxpayers. It contains details of outward supplies, input tax credits, and tax payments. Depending on their business category and turnover, taxpayers file the return on the 20th, 22nd, or 24th of each month. Timely filing of this return is essential to maintain compliance and avoid penalties or interest charges.

Reason Behind the Extension

The decision to extend the deadline was largely influenced by the Diwali festival, which falls on October 20 this year. Given that many businesses remain closed during the festive period, the government decided to provide additional time to ensure smooth return filing.

With this extension, taxpayers now have until October 25, 2025, to complete their GSTR-3B submissions — a move that ensures both convenience and compliance during the festive season.