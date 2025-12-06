 Sandip Pradhan Takes Charge As SEBI's Whole Time Member
PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday announced that Sandip Pradhan has taken charge as its Whole Time Member.Pradhan, who assumed charge on December 4, will oversee the regulation and supervision of market intermediaries, the departments handling Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), information technology division, the Office of Investor Assistance and Education, as well as the National Institute of Securities Markets, the regulator said in a statement.

Prior to joining Sebi, he was Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) in Pune.In his career spanning more than three and half decades, he worked in various capacities in income tax department and handled verticals like investigation, assessment, administration, judicial matters, systems across Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and Pune.He is a B Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur.

Pradhan contributed for development of sports in India being Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Member Convener of Olympic Task Force, formed by the Government of India and Director General, Sports Authority of India.As a sports administrator, he spearheaded Khelo India Scheme and Target Olympic Podium Scheme. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

