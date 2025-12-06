 SEBI Grants In-Principle Approval To The Registration Of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' As An InvIT
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Grants In-Principle Approval To The Registration Of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' As An InvIT

SEBI Grants In-Principle Approval To The Registration Of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' As An InvIT

Markets regulator Sebi granted in-principle approval to the registration of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' as an Infrastructure Investment Trust, and will get the final nod.RIIT will be required to meet specific conditions over the next six months. These conditions include appointment of directors, submission of requisite financial statements, and compliance with other regulatory requirements.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has granted in-principle approval to the registration of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' (RIIT) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and will get the final nod after it meets specific requirements during the next six months, an official statement said on Friday.

As a part of the process to secure final registration, RIIT will be required to meet specific conditions over the next six months. These conditions include appointment of directors, submission of requisite financial statements, and compliance with other regulatory requirements, it added.

The statement said InvIT aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors under the Sebi Regulations, 2014.Last month, NHAI incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for RIIT.

RIIMPL has been established as a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.Fully aligned with Sebi's InvIT regulations, the statement said, public InvIT framework will ensure transparency, strong investor protection mechanisms, best-in-class reporting and compliance standards. 

FPJ Shorts
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company
Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company
SpiceJet Adds More Flights From Mumbai On Dec 6 Amid IndiGo Disruption
SpiceJet Adds More Flights From Mumbai On Dec 6 Amid IndiGo Disruption
Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers Safe
Telangana: 2 International Flights Hit By Bomb Threat Email At Hyderabad Airport; All Passengers Safe

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into...

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into...

Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Mobilises ₹195 Crore From Anchor Investors, Days Before Initial...

Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Mobilises ₹195 Crore From Anchor Investors, Days Before Initial...

SEBI Proposes FPI Framework Overhaul, Aiming To Streamline Registration Process & Introduce Abridged...

SEBI Proposes FPI Framework Overhaul, Aiming To Streamline Registration Process & Introduce Abridged...

Sandip Pradhan Takes Charge As SEBI's Whole Time Member

Sandip Pradhan Takes Charge As SEBI's Whole Time Member

Reserve Bank Brass Defends Country's Conduct & Downplays Bretton Woods' Concerns, Days After IMF...

Reserve Bank Brass Defends Country's Conduct & Downplays Bretton Woods' Concerns, Days After IMF...