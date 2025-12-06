 Russia & India Fling Open The Gates For Cross-Border Postal Services, Strengthening Bilateral Agreement With JSC Post
The Department of Posts has signed a bilateral agreement with JSC Russia Post on International Tracked Packet Service to boost cross-border postal cooperation and e-commerce trade between India and Russia.

Updated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The Department of Posts has signed a bilateral agreement with JSC Russia Post on International Tracked Packet Service to boost cross-border postal cooperation and e-commerce trade between India and Russia, an official statement said on Friday.

The operationalisation of International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS) between India and Russia will create a cost-effective, trackable and reliable logistics channel for low-value consignments, an essential requirement for the global e-commerce ecosystem, it added."The Department of Posts and JSC Russia Post have signed a bilateral agreement on the International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS), marking an important milestone in strengthening cross-border postal cooperation and facilitating the growing volume of e-commerce trade between the two countries," the statement said.

The service includes electronic advance data transmission, end-to-end tracking and delivery confirmation, ensuring enhanced transparency, security and improved ease of customs clearance."Russia continues to emerge as a significant and expanding market for Indian products, including health and wellness items, apparel, jewellery, home decor and other MSME-driven sectors. With Russia Post offering preferential delivery rates under the agreement, India Post will be able to offer this service to exporters at competitive tariffs, improving price competitiveness and market access for Indian sellers," according to the statement.

To support small businesses in accessing global markets, the Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), has set up 1,013 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) across the country.A substantial share of exports via the postal channel originates from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, demonstrating the increasing participation of small enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in the international marketplace.

"The launch of ITPS with Russia is expected to particularly benefit MSMEs, artisans, start-ups and rural entrepreneurs, enabling them to sell their products on Russian e-marketplaces with competitive logistics rates and dependable delivery timelines."The agreement signifies the shared commitment of India and Russia to deepening bilateral trade, promoting digital commerce and strengthening collaboration in postal and logistics services," the statement said. 

