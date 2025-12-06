 Realty Firm Smartworld Developers Will Pour ₹2,000 Crore To Build First Project In Noida To Expand Beyond The Gurugram Property Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRealty Firm Smartworld Developers Will Pour ₹2,000 Crore To Build First Project In Noida To Expand Beyond The Gurugram Property Market

Realty Firm Smartworld Developers Will Pour ₹2,000 Crore To Build First Project In Noida To Expand Beyond The Gurugram Property Market

Realty firm Smartworld Developers will invest around Rs 2,000 crore to build its first project in Noida, as part of the company's plan to expand beyond Gurugram property market. Noida's evolving infrastructure and its growing importance as a key real estate hub offer immense potential. Smartworld Developers has announced its entry into Noida, which is an important micro-market in the Delhi-NCR.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Smartworld Developers will invest around Rs 2,000 crore to build its first project in Noida, as part of the company's plan to expand beyond the Gurugram property market.Smartworld Developers has announced its entry into Noida, which is an important micro-market in the Delhi-NCR.

The company has acquired a 6-acre land parcel in Sector 98 along the Noida Expressway through an auction process for Rs 414 crore, it said in a statement.Smartworld Developers will build a mixed-use project comprising premium branded residences, high-street retail, and serviced homes.The company will invest around Rs 2,000 crore to build this project, while the estimated revenue exceeds Rs 3,000 crore.

Read Also
Realty Firm Sikka Group Ties Up With Birla Estates To Develop Housing Project Worth ₹1,600 Crore...
article-image

"Entry into Noida is a significant milestone for Smartworld Developers as we further strengthen our presence in the NCR region. Noida's rapidly evolving infrastructure and its growing importance as a key real estate hub offer immense potential," said Ashish Jerath, President - Sales & Marketing, Smartworld Developers.The company is in discussions with a leading global brand for a potential collaboration on the Noida project.

Smartworld Developers clocked Rs 6,400 crore worth of sales bookings last fiscal year, a remarkable 60 per cent annual growth.Gurugram-based Smartworld Developers has delivered around 6.5 million sq ft to date, and another 20 million sq ft is currently under construction.According to real estate consultant PropTiger data, housing sales across eight major cities fell 95,547 units during the third quarter of this calendar year from 96,544 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

FPJ Shorts
'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight Chaos, Netizens Call It Paid PR
'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight Chaos, Netizens Call It Paid PR
PM Surya Ghar Witnesses 24 Lakh Households Installing Rooftop Solar, Boosting Net-Zero Emissions
PM Surya Ghar Witnesses 24 Lakh Households Installing Rooftop Solar, Boosting Net-Zero Emissions
Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, Singer Alexis Wilkins, Mocks Report He Ordered Agents To Drive Her 'Drunk' Friend Home
Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, Singer Alexis Wilkins, Mocks Report He Ordered Agents To Drive Her 'Drunk' Friend Home
Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases
Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases

Sales of residential properties in Delhi-NCR decreased 21 per cent to 7,961 units from 10,098 units, said PropTiger, which Aurum PropTech has recently acquired. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns

Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns

RBI’s Repo Rate Cut & Dovish Stance Creates Scope For Further Easing In FY27 If Growth Weakens:...

RBI’s Repo Rate Cut & Dovish Stance Creates Scope For Further Easing In FY27 If Growth Weakens:...

Multiplex Association Of India Raises Concerns Over Netflix's Proposed Acquisition Of Warner Bros...

Multiplex Association Of India Raises Concerns Over Netflix's Proposed Acquisition Of Warner Bros...

Mine Workers Granted Better Working Hours, Health & Safety Standards Under The New Labour Codes

Mine Workers Granted Better Working Hours, Health & Safety Standards Under The New Labour Codes

Realty Firm Smartworld Developers Will Pour ₹2,000 Crore To Build First Project In Noida To Expand...

Realty Firm Smartworld Developers Will Pour ₹2,000 Crore To Build First Project In Noida To Expand...