PM Surya Ghar Witnesses 24 Lakh Households Installing Rooftop Solar, Boosting Net-Zero Emissions

New Delhi: The PM Surya Ghar mission, one of the central pillars of India’s push toward renewable energy and net‑zero emissions, has seen 24 lakh households installing rooftop solar till December, said the government on Saturday. Launched on February 13, 2024, the scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, aims to provide rooftop solar systems to one crore households, providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

The scheme encourages the adoption of renewable energy sources, supporting India’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. “As of December 2025, 23.9 lakh households have already installed rooftop solar with installation capacity of 7 GW of clean energy,” the government said in an official statement. “Rs 13,464.6 crore subsidy has also been released under PM Surya Ghar, putting the scheme firmly on course to achieve its goal of 1 crore solar-powered homes,” it added.

The country's rapidly expanding solar capacity is charting a clear path toward a resilient and low-carbon future, the statement said. The solar sector has expanded at an unprecedented pace over the past decade, growing from just 3 GW in 2014 to 129.92 GW by October 2025 -- a remarkable over 40-fold increase. This rapid growth has made solar the largest contributor to the renewable energy portfolio, surpassing wind, hydro, and biomass capacities, the government said in an official statement.

The rapid progress in renewable energy expansion is driven by a series of large-scale government programmes, including the National Solar Mission (NSM). Launched in January 2010, the flagship initiative is aimed at promoting the large-scale deployment of solar energy across the country. The sector's growth has been driven by a diversified portfolio of solar technologies, including ground-mounted solar power plants: 98.72 GW; grid-connected rooftop solar systems: 22.42 GW; hybrid solar projects (solar component only): 3.32 GW; off-grid solar systems: 5.45 GW.

“This progress demonstrates India’s continued leadership in renewable energy deployment and aligns with its broader goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030, as committed under the Paris Agreement and reiterated at COP summits,” the statement said. Another is the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Solar PV, and the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

“By combining large-scale deployment with global partnerships through the International Solar Alliance and initiatives like OSOWOG, India is demonstrating that solar power can be both a domestic solution and a driver of global clean energy progress,” the statement said. “As India continues to expand its solar capacity, foster innovation, and enable inclusive access, it is charting a clear path toward a resilient, low-carbon future -- showing the world that solar energy is central to achieving both national and global climate ambitions,” it added.

