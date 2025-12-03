Vikram Solar Announces The Appointment Of Arun Mittal As Chief Executive Officer Of VSL Powerhive

File Image |

New Delhi: Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced the appointment of Arun Mittal as Chief Executive Officer of VSL Powerhive, its wholly owned subsidiary.In a statement, Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, said, "As we expand our vision for a sustainable future, BESS innovation will play a pivotal role in delivering resilient, efficient, and scalable energy solutions for the world.

Vikram Solar Doubles Capacity & Eyes 15.5 GW Milestone 🌞📈 | MCap 11,464.62 Cr



- Vikram Solar’s module capacity increased from 4.5 GW to 9.5 GW with a new 5 GW facility.

- A 6 GW module expansion is underway, targeting a total capacity of 15.5 GW.

- 12 GW solar cell capacity in… pic.twitter.com/b30IrlKt4R — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) December 3, 2025

Arun's leadership will accelerate our ambition to create world-class battery capabilities and build a strong, future-ready energy storage ecosystem." Mittal brings more than three decades of leadership experience across battery manufacturing, energy storage design, and strategic business transformation.

Most recently, as Managing Director & CEO (India) at Lohum Cleantech Pvt Ltd, he strengthened India operations and advanced cutting-edge models in battery recycling and circular-economy frameworks.Vikram Solar's ambition to lead India's storage solutions landscape will significantly strengthen the value we deliver to our customers. At VSL Powerhive, we are firming up our plans to build scalable solutions that accelerate the energy transition journey, which India has committed to," Mittal said.

