 Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO

Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO

Indian Energy Exchange said the board of Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) has decided to go public to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering.According to a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors of IGX Ltd, an associate company of IEX, at its meeting held on December 2, 2025, has approved to start the process of Initial Public Offering of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of IGX.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange on Wednesday said the board of Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) has decided to go public to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering.However the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) did not divulge details about the size of the issue, opportune time and the modalities of the issue.

Read Also
Meesho Garners ₹2,439 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO, SBI Mutual Fund, & BlackRock Take...
article-image

According to a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors of IGX Ltd, an associate company of IEX, at its meeting held on December 2, 2025, has approved to start the process of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of IGX Ltd.The IPO will be conducted through an offer for sale by certain existing and eligible shareholders, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations, it stated.

The size of the issue, opportune time and modalities of the issue will be decided in due course, it said.The company will update the exchanges of all material developments regarding the same, as and when required, as per applicable regulations, it added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process
Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO
Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO
Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State-Owned NBCC Bags Contract Worth ₹642.82 Crore From Ghaziabad Development Authority

State-Owned NBCC Bags Contract Worth ₹642.82 Crore From Ghaziabad Development Authority

Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The...

Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The...

Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO

Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO

BEML Bags Fresh Contract Worth ₹414 Crore From Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation For The Supply Of...

BEML Bags Fresh Contract Worth ₹414 Crore From Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation For The Supply Of...

Realty Firm Embassy Office Parks REIT Acquires 3 Lakh Sq Ft Office Property In Bengaluru For ₹852...

Realty Firm Embassy Office Parks REIT Acquires 3 Lakh Sq Ft Office Property In Bengaluru For ₹852...